Employee shortages affect many area businesses; restaurant asks customers to be patient if certain menu items are not available

Businesses throughout the area have “helped wanted” signs posted on their doors and windows, but they are still having difficulty finding workers.

VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett said she has talked with several business owners in the area who have said they are having a hard time filling positions.

“Employees are hard to come by,” Klett said.

Klett said she feels part of the reason businesses are having difficulty finding staff is because people feel they can earn more money through unemployment.

She said currently people who are receiving unemployment benefits are not required to list their job searches, which they normally are required to do.

In an email, Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents Walworth County, said, “Rather than targeting coronavirus relief to those truly in need, Biden and Pelosi have created a perverse incentive for people not to get back to work … Just last week, I met with local employers here in the Lake Geneva area – a clothing store, a bakery, a local resort – and they told me good-paying jobs were open and are waiting to be filled in our community. Employers just need workers to fill them.”