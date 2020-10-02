Engine trouble started car fires on Lake Geneva lakefront, police say

Engine trouble in a 10-year-old vehicle sparked a fire Sept. 26 that destroyed two vehicles on the Lake Geneva lakefront, police said.

Investigators have concluded there was nothing suspicious about the blaze, which occurred in front of a Saturday afternoon crowd on Main Street near Library Park.

"Nothing on scene was evident of a suspicious fire," police concluded in a report released today.

According to police, a father and son from Illinois, John Rindler and Michael Rindler, had picked up a 2010 Subaru sport utility vehicle in Williams Bay and were driving it back to Illinois when smoke began to come out of the engine compartment. After the two pulled over and parked near Library Park, the Subaru became engulfed in flames.

Winds then blew the flames to another parked car and caused that vehicle to become engulfed.