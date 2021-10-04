Even local calls will need area codes starting Oct. 24

Residents in the 262 area code in southeast Wisconsin will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls starting Oct. 24.

On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform customers that their call cannot be completed as dialed. The recording will ask customers to hang up and redial with 10 digits.

TDS Telecom (TDS®) is alerting its customers in southeast Wisconsin about the upcoming changes.

Before Oct. 24, customers should reprogram automatic dialing equipment and other devices now programmed with seven digits. Residents and businesses should check with security or alarm companies to make sure their systems are programmed to handle the new 10-digit dialing pattern.

Products that will need to be changed to 10-digits could include: life safety systems, VoIP and Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems, electronic telephone sets, auto-dial systems, multi-line key systems, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems, gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings and voicemail services. All such devices will need to be reprogrammed with 10-digits by Oct. 24.