Event permit approved for Bacon Fest

The second annual Bacon Fest can go on as scheduled.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an event permit, Feb. 14, for the Lake Geneva Regional News to host Bacon Fest, May 14 and May 15 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The council members also approved a temporary “Class B” retailers liquor license for the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank to sell alcohol during the event and a temporary liquor operator license to John Hughes to sell alcohol during Bacon Fest.

Bacon Fest is set to feature food vendors and food trucks serving bacon-inspired dishes, beer tent, live music, bounce house, contests and non-food vendors.

The is being hosted by the Wisconsin Valley Media Group— the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Valley Media Group requested a $10,000 grant from the Tourism Commission to help advertise and promote the event.

Members of the Tourism Commission advised the media group, Jan. 10, that they would have to obtain an event permit first before being awarded the grant.

This will be the second year for Bacon Fest.

About 2,500 people attended the event last year, which was held for one day. Because of the success of last year’s Bacon Fest, representatives from Wisconsin Valley Media Group have decided to expand Bacon Fest to two days this year.

Last year’s Bacon Fest raised about $6,000 for the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

