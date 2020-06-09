Ever been in a tropical storm? Get ready, Lake Geneva

×
Aftereffects from Tropical Storm Cristobal, seen here hitting Florida, will be reaching the state of Wisconsin today, forecasters say.
A map from the National Weather Service shows the path the Tropical Storm Cristobal has taken before reaching the Midwest and possibly Wisconsin later today.
A storm that could deliver two inches of rain and 50 mph winds is heading for the Lake Geneva region today, forecasters say.
National Weather Service officials say the storm expected to hit here after 3 p.m. is the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal from the Gulf of Mexico. It is only the fourth time in recorded history that a tropical storm has reached Wisconsin.
Forecasters say the storm will start about 3 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., dumping between one and two inches of rain and bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph. There is also a possibility for thunderstorms and tornadoes as well.
The worst of the tropical storm effects are expected to be felt in western Wisconsin, which could get as much as four inches of rain.
According to Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Cristobal will travel farther west and north than any previously recorded tropical storm. National Weather Service records date back to the late 1840s.
The Lake Geneva forecast calls for more showers on Wednesday, followed by a return of sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s by Thursday.
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter"
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" as they wait to cross Broad Street by Main Street. The march occurred on June 6 after a demonstration against racism and injustice in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall.
Demonstrators march on Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Lt. Gritzner kneels to honor Floyd
Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner joins protesters by taking a knee for nearly nine minutes to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody.
Sgt. Jason Hall
Lake Geneva Sgt. Jason Hall joins demonstrators on June 6 in kneeling for nine minutes to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.
Protesters kneel to honor Floyd
For nearly nine minutes, protesters in Lake Geneva took a knee in silence to honor George Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody.
Jordan Patino and Kylar Satterstrom
Kylar Satterstrom and Jordan Patino hold up signs in front of Lake Geneva’s City Hall on June 6 during a demonstration against racism and injustice. Patino organized the event on social media.
Lake Geneva Main Street Protest
Demonstrators hold signs while marching across Main Street in Lake Geneva.
Protesters by the post office
Protesters cross Center Street in Lake Geneva while holding signs. After a demonstration in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through the city's downtown.
Demonstrators march across Main Street
On June 6, protesters march through downtown Lake Geneva to protest racism and injustice.
Crossing Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protester holds signs
A demonstrator holds signs during a June 6 protest against racism and injustice at Lake Geneva's city hall.
Demonstrators hold signs
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against racism and injustice June 6 in front of Lake Geneva's city hall and police department.
Protest against racism and injustice
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against racism and injustice on June 6 in Lake Geneva.
Violin
A demonstrator plays the violin prior to a "Protest Against Racism and Injustice" on June 6 in Lake Geneva.
George Floyd is my son
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6.
Demonstrators kneel
Two demonstrators kneel for nearly nine minutes on June 6 in honor of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, who died in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests.
Protesters kneel
Demonstrators hold signs and kneel to honor George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide.
Melissa Perez
Melissa Perez of Lake Geneva speaks to other demonstrators during the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6. Perez, who identified herself as a Latina, said she has experienced racism while living here.
Rob Ireland
Protesters holds signs in Lake Geneva
On June 6, demonstrators took to city hall to protest racism and injustice.
Denise Millet
Denise Millet, a 2003 Badger High School graduate, talks to demonstrators about her own experiences with racism during a June 6 protest against racism and injustice in Lake Geneva.
Protesters leaving city hall
After an hour of speeches in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched to the city's downtown.
Protesters crossing Center Street in Lake Geneva
Protesters cross Center Street in Lake Geneva while holding signs. After a demonstration in front of Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through the city's downtown.
Jordan Patino
Jordan Patino, center, who organized the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice on June 6, leads about 100 protesters in a march through downtown Lake Geneva.
Rob Ireland
Protesters march on Main Street
After a demonstration at Lake Geneva's City Hall, protesters marched through downtown Lake Geneva.
Denise Millet and family
Denise Millet and her family march through Lake Geneva during the June protest against racism and injustice.
Rob Ireland
Protesters march in front of the Riviera
Demonstrators march in front of Lake Geneva's Riviera fountain on June 6. The march occurred after a protest against racism and injustice at Lake Geneva's City Hall.
Demonstrators march across Wrigley Drive
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
Protesters on the march on Wrigley Drive
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
I can't breathe sign
During the June protest against racism and injustice, protesters marched around Lake Geneva's downtown.
Crossing Broad Street by Main Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protesters cross Broad Street
Demonstrators cross Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Protesters march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march along Geneva Street in downtown Lake Geneva. On June 6, the protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Demonstrators march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march along Geneva Street in downtown Lake Geneva. On June 6, the protesters marched through the city's downtown after a protest against racism and injustice.
Jordan Patino
After marching through downtown Lake Geneva, Jordan Patino, who organized the June 6 Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice, thanked everyone who joined him for the march in the city.
