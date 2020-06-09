You are the owner of this article.
Ever been in a tropical storm? Get ready, Lake Geneva
Ever been in a tropical storm? Get ready, Lake Geneva

A storm that could deliver two inches of rain and 50 mph winds is heading for the Lake Geneva region today, forecasters say.

National Weather Service officials say the storm expected to hit here after 3 p.m. is the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal from the Gulf of Mexico. It is only the fourth time in recorded history that a tropical storm has reached Wisconsin.

Forecasters say the storm will start about 3 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., dumping between one and two inches of rain and bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph. There is also a possibility for thunderstorms and tornadoes as well.

The worst of the tropical storm effects are expected to be felt in western Wisconsin, which could get as much as four inches of rain.

According to Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Cristobal will travel farther west and north than any previously recorded tropical storm. National Weather Service records date back to the late 1840s.

The Lake Geneva forecast calls for more showers on Wednesday, followed by a return of sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s by Thursday.

