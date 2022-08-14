Evers, DHS announce $8 million distribution of ARPA funds to EMS providers: Local EMS providers to receive an additional $24,390 in supplemental grant funding statewide

At three statewide stops in Peshtigo, Wausau and Westby on Aug. 2, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced an $8 million investment supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s emergency medical services (EMS).

The supplemental funding for Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants is being distributed to communities across Wisconsin.

Local recipients of EMS Funding Assistance Program funds for state fiscal year 2023 include Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue; Town of Delavan Rescue Squad; East Troy Rescue; Elkhorn Fire Department EMS Division; Fontana Fire-Rescue Department; Joint Fire/EMS Department of the Village and Town Of Darien; Lake Geneva Fire Department—EMS Division; Town of Linn Fire & EMS; Town of Lyons Ambulance Service; Sharon Fire & Rescue; Whitewater Fire Department; and Williams Bay Rescue Squad.

Evers previously announced the investment during his 2022 State of the State address as part of a $20 million investment to support EMS providers across Wisconsin, especially those in rural communities, which includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.

“Our first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most,” Evers said. “But for too long, EMS providers and our local partners have been doing more with less, having to make tough decisions and even reduce or cut services that keep our communities safe. These folks know their communities best, so we’re getting them the resources with the flexibility to decide what they need to best serve their communities, keep Wisconsinites safe, and do their important work.”

The one-time supplemental $8 million investment, funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, was distributed to communities who receive annual FAP grants, which are available to all public ambulance service providers including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and county and municipality services. The funds can be used for things such as new emergency service vehicles, safety upgrades to existing vehicles, durable diagnostic medical equipment, immobilization equipment, patient transport equipment and more.

Each awardee received a supplemental grant of $24,390 in addition to their regularly allocated grant.

“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” Timberlake said. “This investment gives a boost to our state’s EMS providers, who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”