Evers, DHS announce $8 million distribution of ARPA funds to EMS providers: Local EMS providers to receive an additional $24,390 in supplemental grant funding statewide

At three statewide stops in Peshtigo, Wausau and Westby on Aug. 2, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced an $8 million investment supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s emergency medical services (EMS).
The supplemental funding for Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants is being distributed to communities across Wisconsin.
Local recipients of EMS Funding Assistance Program funds for state fiscal year 2023 include Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire & Rescue; Town of Delavan Rescue Squad; East Troy Rescue; Elkhorn Fire Department EMS Division; Fontana Fire-Rescue Department; Joint Fire/EMS Department of the Village and Town Of Darien; Lake Geneva Fire Department—EMS Division; Town of Linn Fire & EMS; Town of Lyons Ambulance Service; Sharon Fire & Rescue; Whitewater Fire Department; and Williams Bay Rescue Squad.
Evers previously announced the investment during his 2022 State of the State address as part of a $20 million investment to support EMS providers across Wisconsin, especially those in rural communities, which includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.
“Our first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most,” Evers said. “But for too long, EMS providers and our local partners have been doing more with less, having to make tough decisions and even reduce or cut services that keep our communities safe. These folks know their communities best, so we’re getting them the resources with the flexibility to decide what they need to best serve their communities, keep Wisconsinites safe, and do their important work.”
The one-time supplemental $8 million investment, funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, was distributed to communities who receive annual FAP grants, which are available to all public ambulance service providers including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and county and municipality services. The funds can be used for things such as new emergency service vehicles, safety upgrades to existing vehicles, durable diagnostic medical equipment, immobilization equipment, patient transport equipment and more.
Each awardee received a supplemental grant of $24,390 in addition to their regularly allocated grant.
“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” Timberlake said. “This investment gives a boost to our state’s EMS providers, who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”
In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton
Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien
Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg
Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg
Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker
Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County
Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton
Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail
Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail