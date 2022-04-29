Everyone loves retro: Lake Geneva artist's work has made huge impact on community

If you’ve ever used Facebook or taken a walk in Downtown Lake Geneva, chances are pretty good that you’ve seen the work of Neal Aspinall.

The artist has given a distinct look to signs, events, posters and other images both throughout the Lake Geneva area and the country.

Aspinall has worked for everyone from Geneva Lake Museum to Coca-Cola, creating signs, posters, book covers, icons and illustrations for clients throughout the country as well as in his own backyard.

The Lake Geneva resident draws inspiration from 1960s advertising images and his hometown to develop a distinctive style that has become ubiquitous with the area. It is an area his family has lived in for over 100 years. In 2012, Neal himself was added to Badger High School’s Wall of Success.

In the following Q&A, Aspinall shares his love of Lake Geneva and old Americana illustrations, how he became an artist and his goal of making clients “human and approachable.”

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Welcome Home: On your website, you state that Lake Geneva is a very inspiring place to grow up. How did it inspire you?

Neal Aspinall: The natural beauty of the woods, creeks, four seasons and the lake. The architectural treasures, both still standing and demolished, like Yerkes, the Riviera, the Lake Geneva Public Library, Black Point, Baker House, Horticultural Hall, Grand Geneva, Hotel Geneva, and many others. The community has made an impact on my style both from the timeless classic landmarks and homes around the lake, and from the down to earth classic American small town. Also I must mention my mom’s love of antiques, vintage advertising and her love of Lake Geneva and its history.

Welcome Home: When did you know you were going to become an artist?

Neal Aspinall: I never didn’t think I was going to be an artist, so it’s hard to give an age. I was the youngest of four kids, all of whom were into art, as well as my dad being head of the drafting department at Wisconsin Southern Gas Company. I was always surrounded by art supplies and exposed to every aspect of art, from sign painting to advertising to fine art to drafting. My entire childhood I loved making Christmas cards, birthday cards, event posters, Father’s and Mother’s Day cards, etc. Anything that came up, I was first in line to do the graphics. We all have our God given gifts, and I think two of mine are how much I care about how the piece looks and being very competitive. I don’t like to lose LOL.

Welcome Home: When did you know you had become an artist? Was there one moment, maybe with a sale or commission?

Neal Aspinall: I wouldn’t say there was ever that one moment, but rather a series of building blocks. For example, winning Grand Prize at the Walworth Country Fair, winning the contest for Lake Geneva’s 100th Anniversary logo, getting to do the title slide for Bruce Johnson’s “Project 82” for our Badger High class graduation, or seeing a note on the bulletin board at my art school in Denver that Coors Brewing Co. was looking for someone to do caricatures of retiring employees — about three to five a month — so I quickly learned how to do caricatures and took the bus out to Golden and got the gig and many others. I always found a way to incorporate drawing into everything. For example, in American history class junior year, I picked political cartoons as my big project for the semester, doing a caricature of each classmate. I started out as a graphic designer after college at a commercial art studio, gradually shifting over to illustration. Very exciting at first seeing my work being printed for major corporations.

The Walworth County Fair Grand Prize was for a pastel of a lion’s face. I no longer have the artwork, I think damaged in a basement flood. I think it was about 1980, or my sophomore year in high school.

“Project 82” was a neat thing English teacher Bruce Johnson at Badger High did every graduation for decades. He took pictures of students in the hall, in class, in sports, etc., throughout their four years in high school and then put together a slide show with emotional music showing shots of the class. It was very well done. He would have one of the students each year design and do artwork for the title slide. We were the Class of ’82, so it was Project 82. Anyone that graduated from Badger in the 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s would know what I’m talking about.

Welcome Home: How important is nostalgia to your work?

Neal Aspinall: Nostalgia is very important and I think everybody loves retro. For example if I show a phone I would show an old black rotary phone. I just think it gives it a timeless high quality feel. In addition it never looks outdated since it was outdated already. Important to remember when things were made well and made to last forever. Everyone loves “the good old days” LOL. As my former San Francisco rep described my work on his website, “Neal uses images of the past to communicate concepts of the present.”

Welcome Home: What is it about pre-1960s Americana style advertising that speaks to you?

Neal Aspinall: I feel America started going off the rails in the 60s and after, and I prefer to show a positive idealistic clean cut honest world before “the end of the innocence,” as Don Henley would say. The ads were very well crafted with amazingly talented illustrators with sometimes poor printing quality and out of register printing, which just adds to the mystique of it all. Print advertising was king of the hill in those days so the budgets dwarf today’s world.

Welcome Home: Your work “can make a monolithic corporation feel very approachable and Mayberry-esque,” according to your website. How do you achieve this in your art?

Neal Aspinall: Most people view nationally known companies as nameless, faceless, heartless, monolithic steel and concrete entities. My goal was always to help clients become human and approachable again. I always like to incorporate subtle dry humor in whenever possible too. I was fortunate enough to grow up in Lake Geneva when everybody knew everybody and there was a Mayberry-esque feel to it. You could trust everybody and a handshake was all that was necessary. I want customers to get that happy little moment when they see my work. Again quoting Don Henley, “That same small town in each of us.”

Welcome Home: Which projects are your favorites?

Neal Aspinall: So many I wouldn’t know where to begin! Some that stand out I suppose are a series for Hire.com for a well-known ad agency in Austin, Texas, doing a series of about 45 images over a three-year period. Won tons of awards and huge budgets. Others include a Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks poster image used on everything imaginable in the New York City area, icons for Facebook, poster images for Harley Davidson that appeared in the PRINT Magazine Regional Design Annual and GRAPHIS Magazine, a book cover for Sasquatch Books for “San Francisco’s 49 Mile Scenic Drive: a Guidebook” — the image made it into the Communication Arts Magazine Illustration Annual.

And two-package images for Kona Brewing Co. through a rep I had in Portland for a couple years. The job was for a high end design firm in Portland, labels for Pipeline Porter and Wailua Wheat. I have to also mention the Miller Brewing Co. Ever so grateful for the all the work — and it’s a ton — I got from them at both the art studios and as a freelancer. Thanks, Miller!!

Welcome Home: In addition to the various corporations you have worked for, your designs are all over the Lake Geneva area. How does that make you feel?

Neal Aspinall: Happy, happy, happy! My family has been in the Lake Geneva area since the mid-1800s and my mom and grandparents would have been very happy. I thought growing up you had to go off to the bright lights to make it big — and I did for a while — but got pretty far right here in Mayberry.

