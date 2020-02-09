Ex-mayor pushing more campus cops joins race for school board

Former Lake Geneva Mayor Spyro Condos wants to work on improving school safety if elected to the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School Board.
Condos is one of the three candidates running for two seats in April’s election, along with incumbent board members Jeff Buntrock and Patricia Wolter.
“I think I have a lot to offer to the school board,” Condos said. “I have always been an advocate for safety.”
Buntrock and Wolter both are seeking re-election in the April 7 election to fill two seats on the school board. The winning candidates each will win three-year terms on the board.
Buntrock, who is seeking his sixth term on the school board, said he agrees that safety is an issue in the schools.
Buntrock said he thinks school officials have been doing a good job with getting grants to fund efforts like staff training and putting shatterproof glass in the schools over the past couple of years.
“Safety is always a very important thing, and I think we have done a very good job of doing that,” he said. “It is a balancing act. From a budget standpoint to cost, you want to do as much of anything you can.”
Wolter could not be reached for comment.
Condos, who served as mayor in the 1980s and ‘90s, later served on the city’s police and fire commission, where he pushed for more police officers in the public schools.
He believes safer schools will allow students to feel more secure and be more comfortable in their studies.
Condos said he also wants more vocational education and smaller class sizes as another important issue to allow more one-on-one attention from teachers with each student.
“I think we have to be more like parents,” he said. “If you have smaller class sizes, you can help them more in their studies.”
Condos says his previous experiences in city government will help him serve on the school board, if elected.
“Once you have been in government, you understand how to work with people,” he said. “With the school board, you have to understand how to work with the youth, parents, and teachers.”
Buntrock said he brings a unique vantage point to the school board, as he is one of few on the board who still have kids attending one of the schools. His youngest is a sophomore at Badger.
“It is kind of a different perspective with having kids in the district,” he said. “I’m running to be involved to make a difference and positively affect the kids, and I want to continue to do that.”
Of running against a former mayor, Buntrock said he wishes Condos luck in the campaign.
“It will be different, as I have seen him in the community for 28 years, and I have seen him as mayor,” Buntrock said. “It will be a different hat for him.”