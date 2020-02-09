Ex-mayor pushing more campus cops joins race for school board

He believes safer schools will allow students to feel more secure and be more comfortable in their studies.

Condos said he also wants more vocational education and smaller class sizes as another important issue to allow more one-on-one attention from teachers with each student.

“I think we have to be more like parents,” he said. “If you have smaller class sizes, you can help them more in their studies.”

Condos says his previous experiences in city government will help him serve on the school board, if elected.

“Once you have been in government, you understand how to work with people,” he said. “With the school board, you have to understand how to work with the youth, parents, and teachers.”

Buntrock said he brings a unique vantage point to the school board, as he is one of few on the board who still have kids attending one of the schools. His youngest is a sophomore at Badger.

“It is kind of a different perspective with having kids in the district,” he said. “I’m running to be involved to make a difference and positively affect the kids, and I want to continue to do that.”

Of running against a former mayor, Buntrock said he wishes Condos luck in the campaign.

“It will be different, as I have seen him in the community for 28 years, and I have seen him as mayor,” Buntrock said. “It will be a different hat for him.”

