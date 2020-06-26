You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-mayor's restaurant closes after detecting coronavirus exposure
topical top story

Ex-mayor's restaurant closes after detecting coronavirus exposure

{{featured_button_text}}
Simple Cafe hit in burglary

Simple Cafe, located at 525 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, is owned by former Mayor Tom Hartz in a partnership with Young Cho, and includes an adjacent bakery.

 Scott Williams

A Lake Geneva restaurant owned by a former mayor of the city has become the latest to shut down temporarily because of the coronavirus.

Simple Cafe, located at 525 Broad St., announced today it is closing both the restaurant and adjoining bakery because the business has been "exposed to someone that is known to have tested positive" for coronavirus.

The announcement did not specify whether the infected person is an employee, customer or someone else.

Simple Cafe is owned by Tom Hartz, who served as mayor of Lake Geneva for two years before he lost a re-election bid April 7.

The cafe's closure follows similar shutdowns announced in recent days — all involving employees infected with coronavirus — at Popeye's restaurant in Lake Geneva, Chuck's Lakeshore Inn in Fontana and Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay.

In its announcement, Simple Cafe said it was closed "for today," but did not indicate when it plans to reopen. The restaurant said it had resumed business slowly and cautiously as state restrictions aimed at controlling spread of the coronavirus were lifted in mid-May.

The statement said Simple Cafe would now require all employees to be tested, and would prohibit employees from returning to work until they test negative.

"We made a commitment to our staff and our customers that we would do everything in our power to keep them safe, and had put a preemptive plan in place should something like this happen," the business said "We re-opened our spaces cautiously because of this, and intend to enact that plan at this point."

+11 Photos: Inside the Lake Geneva polling place on Election Day during coronavirus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics