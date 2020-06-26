Ex-mayor's restaurant closes after detecting coronavirus exposure

A Lake Geneva restaurant owned by a former mayor of the city has become the latest to shut down temporarily because of the coronavirus.

Simple Cafe, located at 525 Broad St., announced today it is closing both the restaurant and adjoining bakery because the business has been "exposed to someone that is known to have tested positive" for coronavirus.

The announcement did not specify whether the infected person is an employee, customer or someone else.

Simple Cafe is owned by Tom Hartz, who served as mayor of Lake Geneva for two years before he lost a re-election bid April 7.

The cafe's closure follows similar shutdowns announced in recent days — all involving employees infected with coronavirus — at Popeye's restaurant in Lake Geneva, Chuck's Lakeshore Inn in Fontana and Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay.