Explore 4-H at Oct. 5 Walworth County Fairgrounds event

ELKHORN — Explore 4-H Night is set for Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.

The open house-style event offers parents and children the opportunity to sample 4-H through a variety of hands-on activities related to a number of projects such as arts and crafts, foods, horticulture, wildlife, and more.

Meet some new animal friends, including poultry, cats and even a horse. Or test your aim and learn all about 4-H shooting sports opportunities at SHOOTING SPORTS ALLEY!

Participation is free! Pre-registration is not required, but the first 15 families who pre-register by Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. will receive a special participation prize at the door.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information, or to register, call the Walworth County UW-Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or email deborah.harris@wisc.edu.

The event location is in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. A Spanish language interpreter will be present throughout the event.