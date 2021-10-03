Explore 4-H at Oct. 5 Walworth County Fairgrounds event

ELKHORN — Explore 4-H Night is set for Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St.
The open house-style event offers parents and children the opportunity to sample 4-H through a variety of hands-on activities related to a number of projects such as arts and crafts, foods, horticulture, wildlife, and more.
Meet some new animal friends, including poultry, cats and even a horse. Or test your aim and learn all about 4-H shooting sports opportunities at SHOOTING SPORTS ALLEY!
Participation is free! Pre-registration is not required, but the first 15 families who pre-register by Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. will receive a special participation prize at the door.
For more information, or to register, call the Walworth County UW-Extension Office at 262-741-4951 or email deborah.harris@wisc.edu.
The event location is in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. A Spanish language interpreter will be present throughout the event.
4-H is a Positive Youth Development program of UW-Madison Division of Extension. Participation is open to all youth in grades 5K through 13. 4-H clubs meet monthly to talk business, do activities, plan community service efforts, and enjoy member talks and demonstrations. 4-H members work with their project leaders and families to pursue and complete their individual projects. There are 79 project areas available from which to choose. Learn more about Walworth County 4-H at walworth.extension.wisc.edu/. The new 4-H program year is starting now, so this is the perfect time to join in the fun! Enrollment is open!
An EEO Affirmative Action employer, UW-Madison Division of Extension provides equal opportunities in employment and programming including Title VI, Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. If you need reasonable accommodations to participate in Explore 4-H Night or the program overall, call 262-741-4951.