Fab Lab brings joy and innovation to kids at Fontana Elementary School

The Stem Lab, also known as the Fab Lab, has been and still is a work in progress at Fontana Elementary School. But since last year with renovations to the library and help from Palmer Hamilton LLC, a furniture manufacturer in Elkhorn, it has come a long way.

“Everything from the flooring to the paint to the lighting was updated,” Fontana Elementary School Superintendent Mark Wenzel said. “We have all new book cases, all new tables and all new everything.”

Last year in October the discussion process began for Fontana Elementary. They applied for a grant with the Wisconsin Department of Economics in January 2021, and received the full $25,000 to implement the Fab Lab.

“The Fab Lab is this growing industry of the Wisconsin Department of Economics. They see a need because industries don’t have workers to fill in for people who may be retiring,” Librarian Annelise Gutierrez said. “They want to get schools involved with it to open up the eyes of younger kids before they get to high school and college.”

The WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation) sets aside a certain amount of money each year for grants, according to Wenzel. He said the grant process is rather lengthy, but they applied for the full $25,000 and it turned out to be well worth it.

“We took it to our board and they supported it,” he said. “We then partnered with Palmer Hamilton and they helped us a lot. We contracted with them to help us even write the grant.”

Gutierrez said Palmer Hamilton offered design for the space, materials, and expertise on what to get such as flooring and paint.

“It was really nice on that end that they offered tips on everything,” she said.

The new tables in the lab were manufactured by Palmer Hamilton.

“The summer of 2021 was a very busy time for us here,” Gutierrez said. “We started the day school ended and are still working on it.”

Wenzel acknowledged that the new lighting was done first as upgrades were made throughout the school. The paint was done in the summer and everything else followed suit.

“It worked out that we needed this space done by July, so that they could come in and install,” he said.

The Fab Lab offers many unique opportunities for the students and Gutierrez couldn’t be more thrilled. The same can be said for the students.

“We definitely make messes and it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s really just opening their eyes to different industries and different things that they can do in the future. It’s not just about having the conversation about what you want to do when you get older, it’s about finding something that makes you happy and do it.”

The Fab Lab has five 3D printers, two laser cutters, one vinyl cutter and a learning environment that Gutierrez believes will set kids up for success.

“It’s just having that opportunity to explore a wide variety of curriculums that all wrap into one,” she said.

Gutierrez said they still have future plans to add new machinery and other equipment to the lab as she calls it a “never ending process of constantly having to update stuff.”

“We are reapplying for the grant this year and partnering with the high school to apply for $50,000, so the high school would be getting $25,000 and we would be getting $25,000, hopefully.”

With the equipment, lighting and work space provided for the kids, and with hopes of additions in the future, everyone is happy with the FabLab.

“I feel lucky; I have a really fun job,” Gutierrez said. “I say I make messes, but that’s the fun of it. You’re doing things that kids are learning through different formats. It’s not a paper and book kind of classroom. It’s really fun to see different kids light up in different aspects of the room. Kids are able to excel in a multitude of directions in here.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.