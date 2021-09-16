Face masks continue to be optional in Lake Geneva schools

Franzene said he feels face masks should be required in the district's schools.

"I'm in favor of wearing masks," Franzene said. "I represent the 20%."

As of Sept. 15, there was one confirmed active case of the coronavirus at Lake Geneva Middle School and three confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year.

Eastview Elementary School had three active confirmed cases and five total cases for the school year.

Star Center Elementary School had one active case since the beginning of the school year, and Central-Denison Elementary School had seven active cases and eight total cases since the beginning of the school year.

Superintendent James Gottinger said he feels the number of cases are not high enough to require students and staff to wear face masks. He said most of the students who have tested positive for the virus contracted it outside of school.

"We don't see any reason to change. That's not going to be our recommendation," Gottinger said. "The health department has supported us and the things that we are doing. They know we are mask optional."