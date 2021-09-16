Face masks continue to be optional in Lake Geneva schools

Students and staff members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will continue to have the option of whether to wear a face mask or not.
Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board approved to continue to make face-mask wearing optional in the district's schools, Sept. 14. The motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with school board member Michael Franzene voting "no."
Badger High School is also continuing its policy for masks to be optional.
Mask wearing has been optional in the district since June 6 after district officials conducted a survey asking parents, employees and residents if face masks should be optional or required during the summer and fall.
Of the people who completed the survey, about 79% indicated that face masks should be optional and about 21% said face masks should be required during the summer.
About 85% of the people who completed the survey said face masks should be optional and another 15% indicated that face masks should be optional during the fall.
Another survey was conducted in August in which about 81% of the people who responded said face masks should be optional, and about 18.7% said they should be required.
Before the school board members casted their vote, many residents commented on the issue for about an hour.
The meeting was moved from the district administration building to the Badger High School auditorium in anticipation of a large crowd.
The majority of the residents who spoke told the board members that they want mask-wearing to continue to be optional in the district.
Several parents commented that their children were not comfortable wearing a face mask last school year. Other parents said they felt face masks affected their children's learning.
Some parents reminded the board members that about 80% of the people who responded to the surveys wanted face masks to be optional, and other residents expressed concern that if their child was required to wear a face mask, then they would eventually be required to get a vaccine.
Even some students told the board members that they wanted face masks to be optional.
However, a few residents said they wanted face masks to be required for the students' health and safety.
School board member Carrie Spiegelhoff said she feels face masks should be optional and that parents should be the ones who decide whether their children wear a mask.
"We're here to make decisions for educating kids, and I think that masking should be a family decision," Spiegelhoff said.
Franzene said he feels face masks should be required in the district's schools.
"I'm in favor of wearing masks," Franzene said. "I represent the 20%."
As of Sept. 15, there was one confirmed active case of the coronavirus at Lake Geneva Middle School and three confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year.
Eastview Elementary School had three active confirmed cases and five total cases for the school year.
Star Center Elementary School had one active case since the beginning of the school year, and Central-Denison Elementary School had seven active cases and eight total cases since the beginning of the school year.
Superintendent James Gottinger said he feels the number of cases are not high enough to require students and staff to wear face masks. He said most of the students who have tested positive for the virus contracted it outside of school.
"We don't see any reason to change. That's not going to be our recommendation," Gottinger said. "The health department has supported us and the things that we are doing. They know we are mask optional."
Gottinger said if the number of cases increase and if there is evidence of more students contracting the virus at school, then the district may decide to require students and staff to wear face masks.
"If we're getting school spread, student-to-student, where we have to close down entire classrooms or schools because of kids being infected in our schools, that will be a recommendation that we will make immediately," Gottinger said. "I don't anticipate on that happening. I can't guarantee that, because there's not a single person who can say that."
Stephanie Keisler, director of health services, said students are being asked to stay home if they are feeling ill or if they have a parent who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Keisler said the district's health plan and a COVID-19 resource page has been posted on the district's website, www.badger.k12.wi.us.
"It's updated frequently," Keisler said.
Face-mask wearing also is optional in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District, and the issue has not been revisited in that district since the beginning of the school year.
As of Sept. 15, there were eight confirmed active cases of the virus at Badger High School, and 11 total cases since the beginning of the school year.