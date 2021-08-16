Face masks to be optional for Lake Geneva schools, at this point

Falling in line with many other area schools, face masks will be optional in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School District for the upcoming school year - at this point.
Superintendent James Gottinger said students and staff members have had the option of whether to wear face masks since June 6, and district officials do not plan on changing that provision at this time.
"That's where we are at right now, and currently there is no plan to change that," Gottinger said. "It's been successful."
District officials decided to make face masks optional after conducting a survey in May asking parents, employees and residents whether face masks should be optional or required for the summer and fall.
About 78% of the total people who completed the survey said face masks should be optional during the summer, and 21% said masks should be required.
Of the total people who completed the survey, about 84% indicated that face masks should be optional during the fall, and about 16% said face masks should be required in the fall.
Gottinger said face masks have been optional throughout summer school, and there have been no issues.
"When it's mask optional, they're pretty much not masking," Gottinger said. "We've had no reported incidents, so that's all good news."
Gottinger said district officials are monitoring the current situation with the coronavirus carefully just in case any changes need to be made to the policy.
"Last year from March, you were wondering if you could even be open but we were planning the whole time," Gottinger said. "This year, we figured everything was getting better, then all of a sudden it's not."
Gottinger said he is pleased that there has not been any talks about closing schools.
"The good thing about it is nobody is talking about not going to school," Gottinger said. "The big issue right now is whether you're going to be masked or not."