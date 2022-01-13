Fair Maps Coalition Rally Jan. 21 in Whitewater

A local, bipartisan coalition of area residents is hosting a rally calling for Fair Maps in Wisconsin at Clocktower Triangle in Whitewater on Friday, Jan. 21 at noon.

Whitewater's Clocktowner Triangle is located at the intersection of East Main Street & West Whitewater Street.

The rally will begin with a welcome from the Southeast Region Fair Maps Coalition followed by other speakers. Volunteers will continue the rally after our speakers in order to engage the public on this issue.

“Our goal is to let the Supreme Court know that we, the people of Wisconsin, are watching and we expect them to act in a nonpartisan manner, in the best interest of the people, not politicians, in deciding fair district maps for the next decade,” said Carlene Bechen, Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Organizer.

This local rally is one of more than a dozen taking place simultaneously across the state, organized by the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.