Fairs & success: Big Foot FFA looks back on an eventful 2021

The Big Foot FFA has again seen tremendous success in the 2021-22 school year. To kick start the year was the Wisconsin State FFA Convention held in Madison in July. It was the first major convention held in Dane County since COVID. It was a motivating event with educational workshops, competitions and a time to honor and award great achievements from FFA members across the state including Big Foot FFA member Molly Knull receiving her State FFA Degree and Sydney Bender becoming the Wisconsin State FFA Vice President.

The Big Foot FFA was well represented in the State FFA Agriscience Fair at the convention. Eight projects completed by 11 FFA members defended their agriculture related research and demonstrated their use of the scientific method. After designing a lab to test their hypothesis, data was collected and conclusions were drawn. Five projects from the Big Foot FFA were declared the state winner and sent to nationals while two projects placed 2nd Gold. These projects covered research in the areas of environmental science, plant systems, animal systems, social systems and food products/processing. All five of the state winning projects were selected to compete at the National FFA Convention including Evan Henningfeld, national 4th place; Alexandra Cano and Alex Vail, national 6th place; Elijah and Jonah Henningfeld, national 6th place; Rebecca Konkel, national 8th place; and Maddie Duesterbeck and Kelly Kline, national 9th place. There are currently 10 or more agriscience research projects in the works for the 2022 competition. Also at National Convention, Danielle Wrezinski received her American FFA Degree.

Agriculture literacy is extremely important to our chapter. Many of our events have an educational component to help the public understand where their food comes from and its importance to our economy. Some highlights include helping to run the Walworth County Fair Discovery Barn and assisting at the Walworth County Dairy Breakfast. We sponsor an Agriscience Camp for a week each summer which exposes youth to the many facets of agriculture. We again held our local Agriscience/Science Fair for high school students. We organized an American Red Cross Blood Drive and radon safety program at our annual FFA Pizza with Santa.

Helping others is key to our FFA chapter, but we also strive to build leadership within our membership and premier leadership is part of the FFA mission. We send members to seven different leadership development conferences and have them compete in speaking competitions and Career Development Events (CDE). On Jan. 24, 12 members competed at the District 30 LDE event. The parliamentary procedure team took 1st place members include Ethan Jackowski, Amanda Bender, Henry Koerner, Mariah Stewart, Michaela Courtway and Even Henningfeld. The quiz bowl team of Rebecca Konkel, Reid Henningfeld, Jonah Henningfeld and Elijah Henningfeld also took first place. Ethan Jackowski won extemporaneous speaking and Henry Koerner ranked first in employability skills. All these individuals are advancing to sectionals in April. CDE teams are currently practicing for upcoming competitions in March and April.

As the Big Foot FFA chapter celebrates National FFA Week, Feb. 19 to 26, we will be holding many special days during the week. Monday we will celebrate Ag Literacy day. Tuesday we honor our FFA alumni and Wednesday will be teacher appreciation day while being visited by the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Schools, Jill Underly. Thursday we will recognize senior FFA members and Friday is Blue and Gold Day.

Our chapter would also like to thank the Big Foot administration and school board as well as the residents of the Walworth, Sharon, Linn and Fontana communities for their continued involvement and support.

Happy National FFA Week!