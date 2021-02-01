Fake Winterfest light show event posted online VISIT Lake Geneva warns

VISIT Lake Geneva representatives are issuing a warning regarding fake social media posts which announce a laser light show to be held at the Riviera Monday, Feb. 1.
A post which reads "Laser Fusion is going to light up The Riviera in downtown shores at Winterfest in Lake Geneva on February 1, 2020 at 6 p.m." has been posted on Facebook.
The post goes on to read: "The show will be 15 minutes long and will start at 6 p.m.! Have your cell phone cameras ready for this exciting event."
Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva said the post is false, and that there is no laser light show scheduled for this evening.
"If people actually read through these fake sites, they will see 'event by' with details," Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said in a press release. "The fakes ones say things like world events instead of VISIT Lake Geneva."
The post includes a link; however, after clicking on the link, a "page not found" message appears.
Klett said she notified Facebook about the fake posts.
"Winterfest has had a few fake sites pop up, and we notified Facebook on them immediately to take them down, and they did," Klett said. "But it seems as soon as they are taken down, another one pops up. So we keep letting them know."
VISIT Lake Geneva has posted a warning on its website, Facebook page, Winterfest Lake Geneva Facebook event page, and on its "partner bulletin" to its 400 partner members.
Klett said fake posts regarding community events-- including a fake post related to ice castles-- have been occurred throughout the country.
"These fake sites are happening all over the country, and they look real." Klett said. "In fact, even the Wisconsin Department of Tourism thought the ice castle fake site was real."