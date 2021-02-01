Fake Winterfest light show event posted online VISIT Lake Geneva warns

VISIT Lake Geneva representatives are issuing a warning regarding fake social media posts which announce a laser light show to be held at the Riviera Monday, Feb. 1.

A post which reads "Laser Fusion is going to light up The Riviera in downtown shores at Winterfest in Lake Geneva on February 1, 2020 at 6 p.m." has been posted on Facebook.

The post goes on to read: "The show will be 15 minutes long and will start at 6 p.m.! Have your cell phone cameras ready for this exciting event."

Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva said the post is false, and that there is no laser light show scheduled for this evening.

"If people actually read through these fake sites, they will see 'event by' with details," Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said in a press release. "The fakes ones say things like world events instead of VISIT Lake Geneva."

The post includes a link; however, after clicking on the link, a "page not found" message appears.

Klett said she notified Facebook about the fake posts.