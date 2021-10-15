Fall colors running behind this year around Lake Geneva

“It’s sort of like a protected fortress,” Tippery said. “At some point, the conditions are bad and everybody’s got to go back inside the fortress.”

Outside Tippery’s office in Upham Hall, a gingko tree remains bright green. Gingko trees are known for how quickly their leaves change from green to yellow before dropping all at once, Tippery said. He’s a little surprised to see the gingko as leafy and green as ever.

Over at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC) in Williams Bay, Chairman of the KNC Board of Directors Harold Friestad is also keeping a curious eye on the trees.

“A lot of them should be turning colors now,” Friestad said. “But it’s just been hot for so long.”

A walk through KNC on Oct. 6 revealed very few trees in full color. Most of the trees that have started to let go of their green have been changing in patches and gradients, Friestad said.

A tall maple near the information kiosk bears an uneven dusting of red. A stretch of hickory trees boasts green, yellow and brown all at once.

These color variations have to do with the positioning of the tree, Matula of the DNR said.