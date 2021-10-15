Fall colors running behind this year around Lake Geneva

Fall colors are running behind in the Lake Geneva area after a dry year and lasting high temperatures. The colors that have emerged are more subdued compared to past years.
The end of October usually brings peak colors, Colleen Matula, forest ecologist and silviculturist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.
“But unless you get those colder temperatures, I think you might not see a peak color until a little bit later,” Matula said.
Travel Wisconsin’s predictive fall color map originally had the Lake Geneva area’s colors peaking during the third week of October. The map was updated Oct. 11 to predict peak colors during the fourth week of the month instead.
Trees rely on two main queues to start slowing down for the winter, Matula said — shorter days and falling temperatures. Reduced daylight and cooler conditions signal the tree to stop making its green chlorophyll, thereby unmasking the oranges and yellows of autumn.
While lighter fall shades are simply revealed in the absence of chlorophyll, deeper reds involve the introduction of a new pigment called anthocyanin.
This process of color change and the eventual loss of leaves are part of a tree’s winter survival strategy, Dr. Nicholas Tippery, associate professor of biological sciences at UW-Whitewater said. Dropping leaves before freezing temperatures arrive helps the tree to conserve resources and reduce liabilities.
“It’s sort of like a protected fortress,” Tippery said. “At some point, the conditions are bad and everybody’s got to go back inside the fortress.”
Outside Tippery’s office in Upham Hall, a gingko tree remains bright green. Gingko trees are known for how quickly their leaves change from green to yellow before dropping all at once, Tippery said. He’s a little surprised to see the gingko as leafy and green as ever.
Over at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC) in Williams Bay, Chairman of the KNC Board of Directors Harold Friestad is also keeping a curious eye on the trees.
“A lot of them should be turning colors now,” Friestad said. “But it’s just been hot for so long.”
A walk through KNC on Oct. 6 revealed very few trees in full color. Most of the trees that have started to let go of their green have been changing in patches and gradients, Friestad said.
A tall maple near the information kiosk bears an uneven dusting of red. A stretch of hickory trees boasts green, yellow and brown all at once.
These color variations have to do with the positioning of the tree, Matula of the DNR said.
“At the top it might be exposed to more temperature change than below,” Matula said. “So the tree is responding mainly to that temperature.”
In his many years caring for Kishwauketoe, Friestad said he has never noticed such uneven color changes before.
When it comes to this year’s fall colors, Tippery warned against making broad claims based on anecdotal evidence. But he said these extended dry and warm conditions — indicators of a changing climate — certainly call for a closer look.
“This is the kind of thing we have to keep on our radar,” he said.