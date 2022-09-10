Familiar face fills vacant Williams bay dean of students position

Convening a special three-hour Saturday meeting on Aug. 27, the Williams Bay Board of Education hired a familiar area face to fill its vacant new middle school-high school dean of students position.

Filling the position for the 2022-2023 school year at 60% time will be retired, former two-year interim Big Foot High School Principal Daniel J. Dowden, who started his duties concurrent with the first day of school on Sept. 1. Dowden will be at the school five days a week, working the beginning and middle of the school days exclusively, according to District Administrator Dr. William White.

“We’re excited to have Dan,” White said. “I think he has the experience and the ability to provide sage advice to the new principal (Emily Soley-Johnson) … I think having somebody with some experience is really, really good for a brand new building principal that is new to this.”

Earlier, at a special Aug. 19 school board meeting, members were advised by White and Williams Bay Elementary School principal Dr. Ali Bond that longtime Williams Bay educator Brooke Lile, who was to begin as dean of students on Aug. 22, had instead requested to fill a first grade teaching position that had just been vacated by veteran 18-year district educator Carrie Lyga, with Lile expressing reservations about the future of the dean of students position beyond its initial year.

“We’re happy for Brooke, who went back into the classroom,” White said. “I think she’s highly qualified, and we would have been happy to have her in the dean of students position, but I understand her decision.”

Lyga tendered her resignation to take a position with the Elkhorn Area School District, where her husband Jon is a middle school special education teacher.

According to the dean of students job description, approved by the school board on March 28, the dean of students serves as a member of the district administrative team and assists with the daily operation of the school, specifically in the areas of attendance, behavioral and disciplinary prevention, and intervention services.

The position also provides instructional leadership in the planning, coordination and administration of school activities and programs, including curriculum, instruction, assessment, and the supervision of assigned personnel.

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 27 special meeting, the school board devoted the bulk of its time to discussions of various topic including feedback from employee exit interviews, the district’s strategic plan, the successes of the recently completed 2021-2022 school year and the current and future challenges facing the Williams Bay School District including declining enrollment, school funding, establishing a culture of learning and respect, and the tight labor market creating local, regional, state and national staffing challenges for schools.

A closed executive session was convened under the provisions of Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)© as part of the special meeting to discuss the results of personnel exit interview and exit survey results.

White said the exit interviews turned up two main, larger themes of communication and culture that the district will be addressing in the 2022-2023 school year, noting that the Williams Bay School District will be working closely with staff on issues including building trusting, better, respectful relationships between the board, administration and teachers and trying to be as transparent as we can.

As part of that, White said the district will be working this school year to really energize the kids and staff with some planned events and efforts to inject some spontaneity into the educational process with spirit days and getting out there and enjoying each other.

Other issues raised around the topic of employee exit interview results included student discipline, use of data, screen time and on-boarding of new staff members.

Another area of focus, White noted, will be helping teachers “refocus on why they got into teaching, which is really about working with the kids and helping them grow and learn.”

The district’s current 2018-2023 strategic plan is posted online at https://www.williamsbayschools.org.

Members of the Williams Bay Board of Education are Board President Jack Lothin, Vice President Karolyn Nelson, Clerk Ed Nichols, Treasurer Dr. Patrick Peyer and Member-at-Large Mark Schneider.