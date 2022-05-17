Families question Genoa City librarian's decision to keep 'Gender Queer' on shelves, depicting graphic images

The question of when a young adult graphic novel becomes too graphic was raised at the May 12 meeting of the Genoa City Village Board.

At issue was the young adult graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, a nonbinary and asexual author-illustrator who uses e/em/eir pronouns.

The book was still on shelves this week following the meeting, with the librarian defending the decision to keep the book.

Reads an overview of the book posted on the barnesandnoble.com website, “Maia’s intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity — what it means and how to think about it — for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”

Aimed at a teenage audience, the book features a handful of pages of sexually explicit graphic novel-styled illustrations drawn by Kobabe depicting experiences with gay oral sex, sex toys and masturbation. The storyline content of the book covers a wide variety of sexual themes including sexting, pornography and a variety of homosexuality topics including gay pride parades, lesbianism, gender dysphoria and transgenderism among others.

The 240-page book, added to the Genoa City Public Library Collection on March 5, 2020, was first published by Lion Forge in 2019 and has since been republished by Oni Press.

Addressing the village board on behalf of himself and his wife Tamara, longtime users of the Genoa City Public Library, Bloomfield resident Mark Mueller raised concerns about the book, which is in the biographies collection of the Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St.

“My wife and I were made aware of an article in the Whitewater newspaper regarding the library in Genoa City,” he said of the story, which focused on the availability of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” at the Genoa City Public Library and the fact that the book has been pulled from school and public library shelves in several states. “My wife verified the library has the book. It’s a little disturbing … I don’t necessarily have a problem with the whole gay attitude. That’s not what this is about. The book is a very graphic book and it’s got some pretty appalling pictures in it … It’s basically on the order of pornography in a cartoon style. I wanted to make you aware and bring it to your attention.”

Mueller characterized himself and his family as regular library patrons.

“We’ve used the library for years and years and so have our children,” he said. “We like the library. We’ve participated in a lot of the programs there.”

The New York Times characterized the book, winner of an American Library Association Alex Award, given to ten books annually with special appeal to young adults ages 12-18, as “the most banned book in the country” in 2021. According to an NBC News report last December, challenges have been raised against the book in 11 states, including Alaska, North and South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Other member libraries in the Waterford-based Lakeshore Library System with a copy of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” are Aram Public Library in Delavan and the Racine Public Library.

Within the SHARE Consortium, other libraries with the book include the Beloit Public Library, Eager Free Public Library in Evansville, Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, Kenosha Public Library—Northside and Kenosha Public Library—Southwest.

Established in 2005, the SHARE Consortium is an automation and resource-sharing partnership including public libraries, individual K-12 schools, school districts, and other types of agencies.

Village president Ken Parker encouraged the Muellers to talk to Genoa City Public Library director Rachel Strehlow as a “first step” in expressing their concerns about the book, noting that the Genoa City Public Library Board — president Karla Kostien and library board members Lois Baker, Kathy Russell, Jaime Juchems and Mandy Blazina — oversees operations of the village-owned library, founded by the Genoa City Literary Guild in 1900 and taken over by the village in 1913. Helen Xiong, representing Genoa City Joint 2 School District, and David Kamholtz, appointed by the Walworth County Board, will be seated on the library board in June.

“She’s new, so I know she didn’t pick the book,” Parker said of Strehlow, adding he felt she could lead the couple “in the right direction” for expressing their concerns.

According to the library website, the library board of trustees has a role in determining the mission of the library, setting the policy that governs the library, hiring and evaluating a library director, and overseeing the general management of the library.

“We don’t have any control over what goes in the library,” Parker said. “It is by state statute that libraries have their own board. It’s kind of weird. We pay them and fund them, but have no control over them.”

Meeting attendee Chelsea Police, of Genoa City, interviewed after the meeting, also expressed her opposition to “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

“The pictures that I saw in the article were pretty graphic,” said Police, who did not address the village board. “If I were a teenager, I would be overwhelmed by that ... I feel it shouldn’t be placed in a public-type environment ... It seems very wrong to me.”

Interviewed May 16, Strehlow said she was informed May 13 regarding the complaint lodged with the village board, noting the book remains in the library collection and was available on the shelf in the stacks.

“Contrary to popular belief, we actually don’t mind when people do question material ... and what the children are reading,” Strehlow said. “We don’t mind. That’s why we have a review process. They are welcome as well to come talk to me about concerns at any time. We do listen and we do take that seriously.”

Strehlow said libraries, including the Genoa City Public Library, cater to a diverse group of users.

“We adhere to pretty much what the other libraries do, which is the freedom to read...,” she said. “It’s also is the job of a public library library to have materials for everyone in the community. While we mainly serve first Genoa City, we do belong to the Lakeshores Library System, providing materials for everybody within that system, which is mostly Walworth County ... It’s our responsibility to have material. We realize that not everyone will like all of the materials we have in our collection, and that’s perfectly fine. That’s up to them. But it’s important to remember that one person’s opinion about an item may not be another’s, and it is important that we have materials presenting all sorts of viewpoints and belief systems.”

Strehlow said persons with concerns about the book are welcome to come to her, or they can fill out a Request for Review form, a document that would start a formal review process by the library board for “full consideration.”

“We want to the know the reasons behind the concerns regarding the material,” she noted.

No Mow May

Addressing the board on a different matter, Tamara Mueller thanked the village board for its unanimous April approval of piloting an environmentally-friendly “No Mow May” program in support of globally-struggling populations of foraging early spring pollinators, including bees.

Delaying early season lawn mowing to June allows wild plants typically identified as weeds, including dandelions, violets and white clover, to flower, providing vital food sources for early spring pollinators emerging from their winter hibernation.

Other news

In other developments at the May 12 village board meeting, Genoa City trustees on a 5-0 vote approved the passage of Ordinance 05-12-2022a, repealing Section 82-4 of the village ordinance governing board standing committees. Trustees Paul Jargstorf and Phillip Traskaski were not in attendance.

The move abolishes the village board’s seven standing committees — Community Relations & Communications, Economic Development & Zoning, Finance, Human Resource, Parks & Recreation, Public Safety & Licensing, and Public Works — in favor of the existing monthly Committee of the Whole meetings.

“We weren’t doing meetings as a group,” Parker noted. “This way nobody’s left out of the loop. When something’s happening, everybody will know about it.

The Genoa City Village Board also approved:

Installation of a stop sign northbound on Carter Street (Highway B) at the “T” intersection of Carter and Franklin Streets near Hillside Cemetery.

A special events permit for Broken Spoke Eatery, 332 Fellows Rd., for “Saturday in the Park” and “Sunday Funday” events every Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., from May 29 through Sept. 25.

A two-year events permit for Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Rd., for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. vendor events on various dates from May-October annually.

Police report

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph A. Balog presented his monthly report on department activity, with the April report detailing 907 calls, 25 reports, 52 traffic violation citations, two crashes and 10 arrests—four misdemeanors, three ordinance, two unclassified and one felony.

Regarding department staffing, Balog reported to the board that Justin Samuels had been sworn as a part-time officer on May 9, with a first shift scheduled for May 14. A former part-time Genoa City police officer making his return to the department, Samuels serves as a full-time officer with the Town of Geneva Police Department.

Balog noted that the Genoa City Police Department is still looking to fill a full-time officer vacancy.

