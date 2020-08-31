Family keeping it real at Williams Bay's new Mexican restaurant

Although just 19 years old, the business owner said he has been learning the craft his entire life.

“I got the hang of it right away,” he said. “And I knew that if I went to a restaurant, I would want my food to be fresh and served good.”

For the past two years, Perez’s family has enjoyed success with Taqueria El Gallo de Oro, a similar restaurant in Lake Geneva.

So when the Williams Bay spot became available, the family decided to expand.

La Fiesta opened in June in a space previously occupied by Red Dogs Sandwiches, a hot dog place that pulled up stakes and moved out of town. The 70-seat restaurant property got a face-lift, with new colors and remodeling that presents a traditional Mexican vibe, along with such comforts as an outdoor patio.

The business recently obtained a liquor license, too, so customers can enjoy beer or wine with their meals.

Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said he met friends at the new place and enjoyed a burrito that was so generous, half of it went home to become lunch the next day.

Duncan said he welcomes La Fiesta to join Williams Bay’s other restaurants. The new Mexican establishment, he said, seems to be offering something new and different.