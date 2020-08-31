Family keeping it real at Williams Bay's new Mexican restaurant

WILLIAMS BAY — Before most people in Williams Bay have had their breakfast, Clemente Perez is already planning their lunch or dinner.
The owner of La Fiesta Authentic Mexican Restaurant gets an early start every day, chopping the avocado, tomato and other fresh ingredients that he wants for his customers.
In the two months since La Fiesta opened, the restaurant at 99 N. Walworth Ave. has found a strong following with its emphasis on freshly-prepared dishes that offer a real touch of Mexico.
“It’s super-authentic,” said Ashley Stellato, a regular customer.
Stellato, who lives in Fontana, said she and her family have eaten at many Mexican restaurants. La Fiesta’s menu choices and its attention to detail bring her back to the new Williams Bay eatery at least once a week.
“It’s always top-notch,” she said. “They are able to bring that extra something.”
The extra something is an authenticity that Perez and his staff get from their family’s Mexican heritage, plus years spent in the kitchen perfecting food preparation from the old country.
Perez treats his customers to handmade corn tortillas, homemade guacamole and other recipes handed down through the generations.
Although just 19 years old, the business owner said he has been learning the craft his entire life.
“I got the hang of it right away,” he said. “And I knew that if I went to a restaurant, I would want my food to be fresh and served good.”
For the past two years, Perez’s family has enjoyed success with Taqueria El Gallo de Oro, a similar restaurant in Lake Geneva.
So when the Williams Bay spot became available, the family decided to expand.
La Fiesta opened in June in a space previously occupied by Red Dogs Sandwiches, a hot dog place that pulled up stakes and moved out of town. The 70-seat restaurant property got a face-lift, with new colors and remodeling that presents a traditional Mexican vibe, along with such comforts as an outdoor patio.
The business recently obtained a liquor license, too, so customers can enjoy beer or wine with their meals.
Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said he met friends at the new place and enjoyed a burrito that was so generous, half of it went home to become lunch the next day.
Duncan said he welcomes La Fiesta to join Williams Bay’s other restaurants. The new Mexican establishment, he said, seems to be offering something new and different.
“It’s good diversity,” Duncan said. “We’re very pleased to have them.”
The menu options at La Fiesta include a shrimp burrito, fajitas in five flavors, nine choices of tacos, beef tenderloin, quesadillas, other burrito choices and nachos.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Joanna Cisneros, who is cousins with Perez, moved from the family’s Lake Geneva restaurant to become manager of La Fiesta. Other cousins and family members joined the staff, too, which helps with communication and keeps the operation moving smoothly.
“Obviously, we enjoy each other’s company here,” Cisneros said.
The restaurant originally was scheduled to open in May, but the coronavirus pandemic caused some delays. Management has since arranged seating and operating hours to allow regular cleaning and sanitizing.
Cisneros said customers have voiced appreciation for the new dining establishment’s authentic food and for its customer service.
“People are getting to know we’re here,” she said. “And they are spreading the word.”
As momentum builds, La Fiesta has started booking private parties, has received large catering requests, and has made plans to expand its menu with soups this winter and a Mexican fruit juice-beer drink called “mango michelada.”
Perez said he enjoys the hard work of maintaining the La Fiesta quality and of striving to meet customers’ expectations.
Watching the old hot dog place transformed into his image of a Mexican restaurant, he said, has been an exciting experience. Being surrounded by cousins and feeling the family support, he added, is a big part of the restaurant’s success — and its authenticity.
“We talk to each other like family,” he said. “That’s one thing that a lot of places can’t say.”
