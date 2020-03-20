Family-owned McCullough's store closing in Walworth after 50 years

WALWORTH — After more than 50 years of serving the community as a drug store and much more, McCullough's is closing its doors.

Store owner Jim McCullough and his family ceased operations today and announced a going-out-of-business sale for a retail store that has been a community touchstone since the 1960s.

"Everybody knows McCullough's," neighboring business owner Bernice Elliott said.

Effective today, the store owners transferred all of their pharmacy prescriptions to a Walgreens drug store in Delavan. And a going-out-of-business sale for other merchandise is scheduled to begin Monday inside the store at 547 Kenosha St.

McCullough said he and his family business partners reluctantly decided it was time to shut down.

Between changes in the pharmaceutical business and a consumer shift to online shopping, McCullough said, it has become clear that a 1960s-vintage drug store and gift shop no longer is viable.

"The economics of this business have just totally changed," he said. "It's a sad day for me. It's been my life, really."

The McCullough name goes back in business even further than the 1960s and beyond the village of Walworth.