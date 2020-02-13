Family sells Twin Lakes grocery store after 70 years

TWIN LAKES — Richter’s Marketplace in Twin Lakes is being sold to Berkot’s Super Foods after serving Twin Lakes and surrounding communities for 73 years.
The sale will become effective around the end of February.
There was no immediate indication whether the new owners plan to continue operating the grocery store at 600 N. Lake Ave.
Owners Norm Richter and Larry Richter are both planning to retire when the business is sold to Berkot’s Super Foods, an Illinois company.
Brothers George (Norm and Larry’s father) and John Richter opened their first store on Main Street called Richter’s IGA Supermarket in 1947 in Twin Lakes. In 1954, John sold his share of the store to George. The business was then owned and operated by George and his wife, Mildred.
The Richters changed the name to Richter’s Sentry in 1962 and later opened another location in 1965 in Lake Geneva, which closed about 40 years later.
In 2001, the Burlington Sentry store was purchased, and a new building was built right behind the old one. This store recently closed after almost 20 years in business.
Norm and Larry ended their association with Sentry in 2013 and became Richter’s Marketplace when they joined Associated Foods Midwest. In 2016, AFM merged with Associated Wholesale Grocers, which is also a cooperative supplying more than 3,000 stores in 30 states.
Both Richter’s and Berkot’s are family-owned businesses. Both are members of the AWG cooperative and receive their merchandise from the same warehouse.
Norm and Larry grew up in Twin Lakes and have worked at the stores since grade school. Most of their children have worked at the stores at various times.
Currently Norm’s daughter, Megan, is general merchandise manager and Larry’s son, Joel, is the grocery manager. Debbie Richter, Larry’s wife, is the administrative assistant. Norm’s wife, Shirley, is also involved in aspects of the business.
“It has been a privilege for the Richter family to serve the Twin Lakes community all these years,” the family said in a news release. “We are both grateful and blessed to have had such incredible employees and customers through all 73 years.
“We have provided ‘first jobs’ for thousands of high school students. Twin Lakes is a wonderful community and we are confident it will continue to grow and flourish.”
Richter’s Marketplace has hosted many fundraisers, and the family said it has donated about $400,000 to nonprofit organizations over the years through its Funds for Friends program.
“Our customers have supported many events, including holiday bags of groceries for the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry, and more recently cookouts to raise money for the Twin Lakes Police K-9 Unit,” the statement said. “We cherish the many friends and relationships we have made with the Twin Lakes community.”