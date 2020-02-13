Family sells Twin Lakes grocery store after 70 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both Richter’s and Berkot’s are family-owned businesses. Both are members of the AWG cooperative and receive their merchandise from the same warehouse.

Norm and Larry grew up in Twin Lakes and have worked at the stores since grade school. Most of their children have worked at the stores at various times.

Currently Norm’s daughter, Megan, is general merchandise manager and Larry’s son, Joel, is the grocery manager. Debbie Richter, Larry’s wife, is the administrative assistant. Norm’s wife, Shirley, is also involved in aspects of the business.

“It has been a privilege for the Richter family to serve the Twin Lakes community all these years,” the family said in a news release. “We are both grateful and blessed to have had such incredible employees and customers through all 73 years.

“We have provided ‘first jobs’ for thousands of high school students. Twin Lakes is a wonderful community and we are confident it will continue to grow and flourish.”

Richter’s Marketplace has hosted many fundraisers, and the family said it has donated about $400,000 to nonprofit organizations over the years through its Funds for Friends program.