Fancy Fair Mall could be renamed, along with other plans that the new owner has

Fancy Fair Mall’s new owner plans to rebrand the shopping center and help promote its tenants, as well as attract new types of businesses.
Kirk Booher, owner of Logan Pass Capital, LLC, purchased Fancy Fair Mall, 830 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, from previous owners Robert and Sandra Skibitzki, Nov. 13, for about $1.8 million.
The sale was handled by Marcus & Millichap brokerage firm in Milwaukee.
Booher said he decided to purchase the mall because he has considered purchasing a retail property in the Lake Geneva area for several years.
“It looked like great opportunity with it being in downtown Main Street,” Booher said. “When it became available, we decided to look at it and ended up being able to buy it.
Some of the stores that are featured at the mall include Queen Artisan Market, New World Wine, Bath Body & Soul, Scented, Chic & Unique Consignment & Boutique and The Birdhouse.
Galerie Matisse and Matisse Too— which are owned by Skibitzki’s— are set to close shortly after the couple retires, and Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery could close after the holiday season.
The owners of Queen Bee Artisan Market plan to sell the in the future but plan to remain in business for the time being.
Booher said his initial plan for the mall is find tenants to occupy the spaces that will be vacated by Galerie Matisse and Galerie Matisse Too stores.
He said he also plans to make interior and exterior improvements to the mall including installing new roofing, heating ventilation and air conditioning system and facade.
“We’re working on some ideas that we will be presenting to the city in the near future,” Booher said.
Booher said one of his goals as the mall’s owner is to use social media to better promote its tenants and the people who manufacture products for the businesses.
He said several of the merchants who do not have their businesses located in the mall’s storefront have indicated that it is difficult for them to promote their shop to potential customers.
“It’s a beautiful mall, but the thing I’ve heard from a lot of people is they just didn’t know that these merchants were in there,” Booher said. “So we really need to work hard to improve their exposure and do that through signage and advertising.”
Marion Scully, owner of Bath, Body & Soul, agreed that more needs to be done to help promote the businesses inside the mall.
Scully said she has talked to some people who have indicated they did not know the mall existed. She said she hopes additional promotion will help make more people aware of the mall.
“They’ve been coming up here for years and years and didn’t know the mall was here,” Scully said. “Hopefully, they will be able to get something out there to make it look a little fresher and update it a little bit.”
Booher said he has met with several of the merchants, and he is impressed with the products and services they offer.
“I think every tenant in there is amazing,” Booher said. “These are small businesses, local merchants who are really focused and know their products and services.”
Booher also purchased the adjacent Le Cookery building, 812 W. Main St., which also was previously owned by the Skibitzki’s.
He said he hopes to make Le Cookery a main part of the mall.
“Any of the social media, advertising or promotional type of things we’re doing for Fancy Fair Mall will include Le Cookery,” he said.
Booher also plans to establish incubator spaces in the mall to allow start-up business owners to sell and promote their products for a certain period of time to help them get started with their business venture.
“It could be pop-ups where they’re there for a day or a weekend or a month,” Booher said. “It’s an opportunity for them to come in and not have to make a huge capital investment to start a business.”
Booher said he wants to attract different types of businesses to the mall including a bakery, pizzeria or florist, as well offer a curbside pick-up and delivery service.
“We want it to be something where locals will come— not just tourists and visitors,” Booher said. “They can come here and get things like a bottle of wine, cheeses, baked goods and do their daily and specialty shopping, as well.”
Booher said, eventually, he would like to change the name of the mall to better reflect the products and services that the shopping center will be offering.
“We would like to update the name to a name that reflects the vision for the center,” he said.
Scully said she is excited about the plans Booher has for the mall and hopes his ideas will help attract more customers.
“He’s really committed to making the mall a better, more fun shopping experience,” Scully said. “He’s really excited to get things hopping.”
Scully said even though she is excited about the new ownership, she also will miss working with the Skibitzki’s.
“We’re sad to see Sandy and Bob go,” Scully said. “They are great, wonderful people, but they are ready to retire. They’ve done this for a long time.”
Logan Pass Capital owns several malls and retail centers in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
“Everything we own is a small property with small, local merchants with businesses just like the ones in Fancy Fair Mall,” Booher said. “I love working with small businesses and merchants.”
Booher said his father also worked as a real estate owner and helped develop several businesses in central Wisconsin.
“He built homes and little shopping centers and things like that,” Booher said.
