Fancy Fair Mall could be renamed, along with other plans that the new owner has

Booher said his initial plan for the mall is find tenants to occupy the spaces that will be vacated by Galerie Matisse and Galerie Matisse Too stores.

He said he also plans to make interior and exterior improvements to the mall including installing new roofing, heating ventilation and air conditioning system and facade.

“We’re working on some ideas that we will be presenting to the city in the near future,” Booher said.

Booher said one of his goals as the mall’s owner is to use social media to better promote its tenants and the people who manufacture products for the businesses.

He said several of the merchants who do not have their businesses located in the mall’s storefront have indicated that it is difficult for them to promote their shop to potential customers.

“It’s a beautiful mall, but the thing I’ve heard from a lot of people is they just didn’t know that these merchants were in there,” Booher said. “So we really need to work hard to improve their exposure and do that through signage and advertising.”

Marion Scully, owner of Bath, Body & Soul, agreed that more needs to be done to help promote the businesses inside the mall.