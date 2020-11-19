Fancy Fair Mall gets new owners

Lake Geneva’s Fancy Fair Mall has been purchased for $1.8 million, bringing new owners to the long-standing retail location.

The sale was handled by the Marcus & Millichap brokerage firm, which specializes in investment sales.

Located on 830 Main St., the 14,379-square-foot mall currently houses eight retail stores on the first floor and a vacant office on the second floor, according to Marcus & Millichap’s Milwaukee regional office manager Todd E. Lindblom.

Stores in the location include Galerie Matisse Ltd., Tra art Studio, Queen Bee Artisan Market, Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery, New World Wine Shop, The Birdhouse and Bath, Body & Soul.

Marcus & Millichap investment specialists Jeff R. Rowlett and Kelly Flowers exclusively listed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company which was not disclosed in a public press release from the firm.

According to Walworth County Assessor data, the new owners of the property are listed as Market of Lake Geneva, a corporation founded by an Algonquin, Illinois-based real estate company called Logan Pass Capital LLC.