Fancy Fair to be painted white, city approves plan

“Our workers will be in hard hats and harnesses,” Madison said. “It will be a safe project. We will keep it as smooth as possible. People will be able to get in and out of the mall safely.”

When mall owner Kirk Booher initially presented plans for the project in March, city officials told him he could not paint the exterior bricks unless they already have been stained or painting.

Walling said it has been determined that the bricks have been painted in the past. The owners plan to repaint the building a shade of white.

“Yes, it was confirmed the building was previously painted,” Walling said. “I think with the alabaster color they’re looking to take the building to, it will lighten up that side of the downtown, and I think it’s a very attractive rendition.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she also is impressed with the planned color for the building.

“The alabaster color is a very nice white, too,” Klein said.

Madison said additional work will be done to the building in the future.

“It’s enough to come along at this point right now to get the outside in good shape and get things rolling,” Madison said.