Fancy Fair to be painted white, city approves plan

Exterior renovations to a downtown Lake Geneva shopping center have received an official “green light” after several months of planning and discussion.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved, June 21, exterior facade renovations to the Fancy Fair Mall, 830-836 W. Main St., which is set to be renamed the Market of Lake Geneva.
Building Administrator Fred Walling said the project does not need to be approved by the city council since it is a “downtown historic review application.”
The project is set to include removing and replacing exterior awnings, installing new lighting fixtures, tuckpointing and masonry work, incorporating new signs and repainting the exterior facade.
David Madison, owner of Integrated Building Concepts LLC in Fontana, the company that is working with the owners on the project, said once the project is started it should be completed within 30 to 35 days.
Madison said the project will be worked on Monday through Thursday.
“Nobody wants to be down there in construction mode Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Madison said. “So we’re going to move it along as quickly as possible.”
Madison said he also will make sure the project does not cause much disruption to the downtown traffic, and the mall still will be accessible to customers.
“Our workers will be in hard hats and harnesses,” Madison said. “It will be a safe project. We will keep it as smooth as possible. People will be able to get in and out of the mall safely.”
When mall owner Kirk Booher initially presented plans for the project in March, city officials told him he could not paint the exterior bricks unless they already have been stained or painting.
Walling said it has been determined that the bricks have been painted in the past. The owners plan to repaint the building a shade of white.
“Yes, it was confirmed the building was previously painted,” Walling said. “I think with the alabaster color they’re looking to take the building to, it will lighten up that side of the downtown, and I think it’s a very attractive rendition.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she also is impressed with the planned color for the building.
“The alabaster color is a very nice white, too,” Klein said.
Madison said additional work will be done to the building in the future.
“It’s enough to come along at this point right now to get the outside in good shape and get things rolling,” Madison said.
Booher purchased the mall from previous owners Robert and Sandra Skibitzki Nov. 13, 2020 for about $1.8 million.
Booher is in the process of attracting new businesses to the mall and establishing incubator spaces to allow start-up business owners to sell and promote their products.