Fancy Fair transition to 'Market of Lake Geneva' complete, plus two new tenants inside

Lake Geneva’s Main Street mall has officially been renamed and has been given a breath of new life.
Several exterior renovations recently were completed to The Market of Lake Geneva, 830-836 W. Main St., formerly known as Fancy Fair Mall, to give the mall a more updated look.
Some of the renovations that were completed to the building include installing a new sign to reflect the new name of the mall, repainting the exterior facade, completing tuckpointing and masonry work, removing and replacing exterior awnings, and installing new lighting fixtures.
Kirk Booher, owner of The Market of Lake Geneva, said, beside the renovation project, the mall recently obtained two new tenants, Parlay’s Cigars and Artful RetiQues, and Queen Bee Artisan Market has new owners.
He said there are currently no tenant spaces available in the building.
“Right now, we really don’t have any room,” Booher said. “We’re full.”
However, he said there still is a pop-up kiosk space that is available for a local artist to showcase their work or for a nonprofit organization to inform people about the programs and services it offers.
“We’re always open and looking for local guest artisans to come in and do a pop-up,” Booher said. “We would be more than happy to open that space to local charitable organizations that have events or want exposure.”
Pleased with renovations
Booher said he is pleased with the work that has been done to the building.
“I think it’s been wonderful,” Booher said. “The contractors that were here all did a fabulous job. David Madison of Integrated Building Concepts was the general contractor, and he did a wonderful job managing the logistics and the subcontractors.”
Sally Nimmow, owner of Thrift-In, said she feels the renovations make the building look more appealing.
“It’s bright. It’s fresh. It’s attractive,” Nimmow said. “It’s like the market has a whole new life.”
Nimmow moved her business into the mall in the spring from a location at 252 Center St., which has since been demolished to make room for a new furniture store that is set to be constructed in the near future.
She said the mall has proven to be a good location for her business.
“It’s been great. Business has been really good. The foot traffic is incredible,” Nimmow said. “It’s amazing how many people never wonder off of Main Street. Everyone stays on Main Street, so it’s been a plus.”
Sue Fieldbinder, employee at Rooted, said she also feels the building has a more attractive look because of the renovations.
“It gives it a very updated look,” Fieldbinder said. “I think it’s very welcoming with the white exterior.”
Fieldbinder said she did not notice any disruption to the store’s business while the renovations were being completed.
“It went pretty smoothly actually,” Fieldbinder said.
Dari Nateghi, co-owner of Gallery LG, said the building was in need of some updated renovations.
“We’re very excited about it. It’s a long, overdue change,” Nateghi said. “We’re thankful the new owner was able to get that work done, and it looks beautiful.”
Nateghi said customers also seem to like the new look of the building. He said the renovations have seemed to attract more people to the mall.
“All the local people from Lake Geneva have been really excited about it,” Nateghi said. “They’re very happy. A lot of people who haven’t been here in years are coming back to the mall. It’s been really good. Business is booming.”
More work plannedBooher said he plans to install a sign to the exterior of the building, which lists the businesses that are located in the mall.
Fieldbinder said such a sign would help make people aware of all the different businesses that are located in the shopping center.
“That will be nice. Sometimes with the storefronts, people don’t realize there’s depth in the mall,” Fieldbinder said. “So it will give people an opportunity to see from the street that there are several shops within this little mall.”
Booher said he plans to have some interior renovations completed to the building early next year, which may include painting and ceiling and flooring work.
“We’re still thinking about that and considering what the priorities will be on that, but I think, overall, it’s going to be looking to have a brighter, cleaner look inside,” Booher said. “I think it’s going to give it a cleaner, brighter, more updated look.”
Booher said he plans to conduct a grand opening event for the mall in November.
Booher purchased the mall from previous owners Robert and Sandra Skibitzki in November 2020 for about $1.8 million.