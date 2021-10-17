Fancy Fair transition to 'Market of Lake Geneva' complete, plus two new tenants inside

Lake Geneva’s Main Street mall has officially been renamed and has been given a breath of new life.

Several exterior renovations recently were completed to The Market of Lake Geneva, 830-836 W. Main St., formerly known as Fancy Fair Mall, to give the mall a more updated look.

Some of the renovations that were completed to the building include installing a new sign to reflect the new name of the mall, repainting the exterior facade, completing tuckpointing and masonry work, removing and replacing exterior awnings, and installing new lighting fixtures.

Kirk Booher, owner of The Market of Lake Geneva, said, beside the renovation project, the mall recently obtained two new tenants, Parlay’s Cigars and Artful RetiQues, and Queen Bee Artisan Market has new owners.

He said there are currently no tenant spaces available in the building.

“Right now, we really don’t have any room,” Booher said. “We’re full.”

However, he said there still is a pop-up kiosk space that is available for a local artist to showcase their work or for a nonprofit organization to inform people about the programs and services it offers.