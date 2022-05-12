Farewell - and hello: End of school year brings changes as Reek's Polek retires, succeeded by Traver's Martin

The end of the school year always brings with it a host of transitions, most notably for students.

In addition to the usual transitions, the approaching end of the 2021-2022 school year and the start of the 2022-2023 school year will bring a different kind of change to 150-student Grades 3K-8 Reek Elementary School and Linn Joint 6 School District as longtime principal and district administrator Dr. Samantha Polek retires on June 30, succeeded by Tami Martin, director of curriculum and instruction at Traver Elementary School (Linn Joint 4 School District).

Martin will officially become district administrator on July 1 with the start of Reek’s 2022-2023 program and fiscal year.

Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Linn, traces its history back to an 1843 donation of farmland by namesake John Reek, Jr. for the establishment of a log school to serve area children. The student body attending Reek School’s current expansive facility, dating to 1939 with later additions and remodelings, is approximately 50% open enrolled.

“It’s a charming place,” Polek said. “You can feel the history.”

The impending change in leadership at Reek—Polek has served as principal and district administrator since 2013—was recently announced in a message to district families from the Linn Joint 6 Board of Education.

“In our search for a new administrator we used a reputable search firm, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, who advertised the position nationally and across our state,” the board wrote. “We were pleased that ten people applied for the position ... Tami Martin stood out as the best candidate, and we are very pleased that she accepted the position.”

Walworth resident Martin, a former longtime open enrollment district parent at Reek, is a veteran 25-year educator. Prior to joining the Traver School faculty in 2019, Martin served as principal at Eastview School in Lake Geneva from 2014-2019, as assistant principal at Central-Denison Elementary School in Lake Geneva in 2014-15, and as a math interventionist and coach at Eastview and Central-Denison in 2013-2014.

In addition, Martin taught Master’s-level classes in leadership from 2016-2019 as an adjunct professor at Concordia University in Mequon, taught kindergarten and fifth grade at Eastwood from 2006-2013, and 4K, kindergarten, fourth grade and fifth grade at Walworth Elementary School from 1997-2006.

From 2003-2006, Martin also served as an elected clerk for the Town of Walworth.

Martin holds a 1997 B.S in elementary education from Carroll University, a 2017 certificate in curriculum and instruction from Viterbo University, and a 2012 Master’s in education administration from Aurora University.

Baraboo native Martin, a graduate of Richland Center High School, moved to Walworth County in 1997 to take her first teaching job at Walworth Elementary School. First living in Elkhorn, Martin and her family later moved to Walworth.

Martin comes from a family of educators dating back three generations to her father and grandfather. “Most” of her cousins are also teachers.

“My family is full of teachers,” she said. “Teaching has been something I’ve always wanted to do. I played school as a kid. In college I thought about trying a couple of other things, but I always came back to teaching. I just followed the family tradition. I like the variety you have. When you work with kids, every day is different. I love the creativity you can do with teaching. I love the fact that you are half content-deliverer and half actress and half cheerleader. You’re a little bit of everything. When you’re teaching your day goes quickly, your week goes quickly. No day is the same. The kids are awesome. I love seeing them grow. It’s very satisfying. It’s a rewarding career. I’ve never really wanted to do anything else.”

Familiar with Reek Elementary School as a longtime district parent was a drawing card for throwing her hat in the ring for district administrator.

“Reek is where my kids went to school,” Martin said. “My youngest son started there in 3K and graduated in eighth grade. My middle son started in first grade and graduated in eighth grade. It’s where my family considers our home district. It’s where we’ve developed lifelong friends. My children had such a great foundation at that school. I’ve always loved Big Foot area schools. I’ve always loved K-8. I saw it as an opportunity to strengthen my community and give back to the school that gave my family so much. My kids are doing well in life and I think it’s important in life that we give back. I don’t think I would’ve looked for any other position. Reek is truly the only one I was looking at.”

Saying she’s “really excited to be back home,” Martin feels Reek will be a “nice fit” for her, given her past experience in principal, curriculum and instruction roles, noting they all merge and culminate in the district administrator position.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “Samantha and I have already started working together. We’ve posted positions. We’re hiring a first grade teacher. She and I meet every other week and now we’re starting the transition. I really enjoy leadership. I like that aspect, working with teachers and parents ... I’m ready for that challenge and it (Reek) is someplace that I plan to stay because I live here and my family roots are at Reek. I’m ready to get going, but it’s going to be a very busy May, floating between two districts.”

While looking forward to her new position at Reek, Martin looks back with gratitude for her time at Traver.

“I love Traver,” she said. “I really enjoy this school. I love the kids and the staff. The school kind of gave me back my energy. I love K-8. I love watching kids start little and grow up. I love watching the bigs help the littles. I’m sad to leave, but I’m only a mile away and Alyssa (Andersen), the district administrator, and I have a really good relationship and I think we’ll find ways the two districts can work together. They already share staff, so I think because we work so well together now ... I think we’ve already set a really good framework for that. I going to miss her, but I don’t think I’ll be a complete stranger.”

Martin and her husband Bill, a lifelong Walworth County resident employed with Gage Marine, are empty-nesters, with all three sons, Big Foot High School alumni, now graduated from college.

Stepson Derek, a U.S. Navy veteran and Walworth Elementary alumni, is a manager with Stanley Steamer living in Milwaukee. Son David, living in Madison, works in campaign finance for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski. Son Jeff, graduated in turf management this spring at a community college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is now living in Delavan and working as assistant superintendent with Big Foot Country Club.

“All three of my children are employed, they all have their own places to live,” Martin said. “It’s a different time in our life, which is another reason I’m excited to start Reek, because I have the time to put in. It’s not like I’m running to soccer games anymore and those kinds of things.”

In her spare time, Martin enjoys golfing, hiking, reading, traveling and spending time with her kids and her two big dogs, a German Shepherd and a mix.

“Now that we’re empty nesters. we’re the typical come-home-and-play-with-the-dogs kind of couple,” she laughed.

Polek retiring

While Martin is writing the next chapter in her life as a professional educator, Polek is looking forward to writing a new chapter in her life as she embraces retirement.

Polek, who started her career as an educator in 1975, has served as Reek’s principal and district administrator since 2013, arriving from a “great opportunity” dream stint as elementary head of school for Cayman International School in Camana Bay, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Locally, Polek served as principal at Central-Denison Elementary in Lake Geneva from 2003-2012, as assistant principal at Lake Geneva Middle School in 2002-2003, and as principal of Union Grove High School from 1999-2002.

An adjunct professor at UW-Whitewater from 2017-2020, Concordia University since 2017, and Aurora University’s Geneva Lake Campus in Williams Bay in 2005-2006, Polek’s early career as a classroom teacher included tenures at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Elkhorn High School and Bristol Grade School.

Polek holds a B.S. in speech from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., an M.A. in communication from Milwaukee’s Marquette University, an administrator’s certificate from UW-Milwaukee and a doctorate from Edgewood College in Madison.

A native of Lake Zurich, Ill., near Barrington, then “very rural” farm country, Lake Geneva resident Polek said she will miss Reek School, calling the rural school well-known for its “really excellent academic achievement,” differentiated instruction, “closely-knit” school community, “wonderful climate,” emphasis on character-building and “great” children, families and staff.

“It’s definitely been a wonderful life,” she said. “I feel greatly blessed ... I definitely have mixed feelings about retiring. I really get so much joy from the children and our wonderful staff. It’s hard to leave. It really is.”

Polek said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, expand her teaching of fitness classes at Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, and continue and possibly expand her adjunct teaching work at Concordia University in Mequon.

“I’m a woman of faith,” she noted. “I’m just going to see where God leads me and try not to be anxious about it, because I know there’s a plan.”

First knowing Martin as a district parent and later as a peer professional educator, Polek said she’s leaving Reek School in good hands with Martin at the helm.

“I think she’s going to be a great fit here,” she said. “She’s excited and I think she’s going to be a really fine leader for Reek. She already knows the community and the culture, the expectations. I think she’ll be a very good fit.”

As part of her transition from Traver into her new role at Reek, Martin has been meeting regularly with Polek and also meeting and greeting students, staff and families at various school functions, including family events, school board meetings, sports meets and staff meetings.

“I’m open to meeting with families, community members,” Martin said. “I just want to take summer to really get to know the [Reek] community again. I look forward to being out and about in the community and meeting people and talking about how much I love Reek. It’s nice going into the position knowing the history and the background of the school. That is a really refreshing thing.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.