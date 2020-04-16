Farm owner faces felony charge after malnourished horse is euthanized

"What I will say is, don't believe everything you read," she said. "There is a lot more to say. Like how an innocent person is getting falsely accused."

She declined to comment further on the charges.

At the website gohorse.com, Running T Ranch Performance Horses lists its services as boarding of horses for $375 to $600 a month on a 7-acre farm with an on-site caretaker.

According to the criminal complaint issued by the district attorney, Wirkus called a veterinarian to her farm Dec. 1 to check on a horse. While at the farm, the veterinarian noticed another horse, "Gent," looking malnourished and in poor health.

When the veterinarian asked about Gent's condition, Wirkus allegedly became upset. She first threatened to end the veterinarian's career, then warned that anyone who showed up to check on the welfare of her horses would "get a gun to the head," prosecutors charge.

Police officers from the town of Geneva and the Walworth County sheriff's department showed up at Wirkus' farm the next day. They reported finding Gent laying in the mud and "unable to stand up."

A veterinarian called to the scene told officers the horse appeared to be in shock, dehydrated, and lacking blood flow to his brain.