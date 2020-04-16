Farm owner faces felony charge after malnourished horse is euthanized

TOWN OF GENEVA — A horse farm owner has been charged with animal mistreatment after police reported finding a horse so badly malnourished the animal had to be euthanized.
Thereasa A. Wirkus, 39, could face more than four years in prison if found guilty of felony mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor charge of failing to supply food to a confined animal.
Prosecutors charge that the 3-year-old horse named "Gent" was so frail that he could not stand and was found laying in a muddy stall on Wirkus' farm at W4885 Remer Road.
"There was no trace of hay," the criminal complaint states. "The defendant said she had not been able to buy any hay for the horses for about a month due to money issues."
The horse was euthanized on Dec. 3 after veterinarians were unable to save him.
The Walworth County district attorney's office issued charges April 9 against Wirkus, whose Facebook page identifies her business as Running T Ranch Performance Horses.
The felony charge defines animal mistreatment as intentionally mistreating an animal in a cruel manner, resulting in the animal's death.
Wirkus is due at the county courthouse June 19 for an initial appearance on the charges.
Contacted by telephone, Wirkus said she is being falsely accused.
"What I will say is, don't believe everything you read," she said. "There is a lot more to say. Like how an innocent person is getting falsely accused."
She declined to comment further on the charges.
At the website gohorse.com, Running T Ranch Performance Horses lists its services as boarding of horses for $375 to $600 a month on a 7-acre farm with an on-site caretaker.
According to the criminal complaint issued by the district attorney, Wirkus called a veterinarian to her farm Dec. 1 to check on a horse. While at the farm, the veterinarian noticed another horse, "Gent," looking malnourished and in poor health.
When the veterinarian asked about Gent's condition, Wirkus allegedly became upset. She first threatened to end the veterinarian's career, then warned that anyone who showed up to check on the welfare of her horses would "get a gun to the head," prosecutors charge.
Police officers from the town of Geneva and the Walworth County sheriff's department showed up at Wirkus' farm the next day. They reported finding Gent laying in the mud and "unable to stand up."
A veterinarian called to the scene told officers the horse appeared to be in shock, dehydrated, and lacking blood flow to his brain.
According to the criminal complaint, Gent was owned by Wirkus' sister, who told police that she had left the horse in Wirkus' care.
"She pays for all of Gent's food," the complaint states, "and the defendant is supposed to be taking care of him."
With the sister's consent, the veterinarian euthanized Gent.
Prosecutors allege that an unrelated report from a veterinary hospital indicates that a similar situation occurred at Wirkus' farm in November, when another malnourished horse died just before it was to be euthanized.
In that case, the complaint states: "The horse was in severe pain. The horse was found to be severely muscle wasted and skinny."
