Farm owner pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old horse

TOWN OF GENEVA — A horse farm owner has pleaded not guilty to animal mistreatment in a case stemming from an allegedly malnourished horse that was euthanized on her property.
Thereasa A. Wirkus, 39, could face more than four years in prison if found guilty of felony mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor charge of failing to supply food to a confined animal.
Prosecutors charge that the 3-year-old horse named “Gent” was so frail last December that he could not stand and was found laying in a muddy stall on Wirkus’ farm at W4885 Remer Road.
The horse was euthanized after veterinarians were unable to save him.
The Walworth County district attorney’s office issued charges April 9 against Wirkus, whose Facebook page identified her business as Running T Ranch Performance Horses.
The felony charge defines animal mistreatment as intentionally mistreating an animal in a cruel manner, resulting in the animal’s death.
Wirkus, who pleaded not guilty Sept. 2, is due back in court Oct. 2 for a status conference in the case pending in Walworth County Circuit Court.
