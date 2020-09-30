Fat Cat's tavern founder remembered as shrewd business innovator

When celebrities were not in attendance, Boroni entertained patrons by presenting lip-synching contests, lizard races or other novelty attractions.

And he gave away T-shirts and other collectibles emblazoned with the Fat Cat’s name, making sure that customers from the Chicago area went home with merchandise promoting Lake Geneva’s newest nightspot.

“You know how places just grow and catch on?” Milek said. “That’s what happened to Fat Cat’s.”

Although the tavern still exists today in the same place, Boroni sold the business in the 1980s, because he wanted to try something bigger.

That was when he opened City Slickers, a tavern around the corner on Main Street that was about three times larger than Fat Cat’s. Capitalizing on a country-and-western fad at the time, Boroni installed an electronic bull-riding machine.

City Slickers also was large enough that Boroni brought in live musical acts and comedy groups, and organized dance contests.

For all of the emphasis on entertainment, though, Boroni never lost sight of the bottom line.

“He ran it like a real business,” Trester said. “He was good.”