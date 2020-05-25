Fatal shooting in Williams Bay ruled a suicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILLIAMS BAY — The fatal shooting of a Williams Bay resident May 18 in his home has been ruled a suicide.

Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver said the 59-year-old man committed suicide with a gun and was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. May 18.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 100 block of Williams Street.

An autopsy was conducted later, and investigators determined that the death was a suicide, Carver said.

The Lake Geneva Regional News has a policy of not naming suicide victims in most circumstances.

Williams Bay police assisted in the investigation of the shooting.

Police Chief Justin Timm said a family member had called police about the incident.

Timm declined to comment further, saying the shooting was still under investigation. The chief said police were handling it as a suicide.

Officials at the Walworth County Sheriff's Department dispatch center declined to say where or when emergency workers were dispatched for the Williams Bay shooting.

