Fatal shooting in Williams Bay ruled a suicide

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm is shown with a police dog outside the Williams Bay Police Department.
WILLIAMS BAY — The fatal shooting of a Williams Bay resident May 18 in his home has been ruled a suicide.
Walworth County Medical Examiner Gina Carver said the 59-year-old man committed suicide with a gun and was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. May 18.
The fatal shooting occurred in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An autopsy was conducted later, and investigators determined that the death was a suicide, Carver said.
The Lake Geneva Regional News has a policy of not naming suicide victims in most circumstances.
Williams Bay police assisted in the investigation of the shooting.
Police Chief Justin Timm said a family member had called police about the incident.
Timm declined to comment further, saying the shooting was still under investigation. The chief said police were handling it as a suicide.
Officials at the Walworth County Sheriff's Department dispatch center declined to say where or when emergency workers were dispatched for the Williams Bay shooting.
Walworth County Fair 1
One of many rides at the Walworth County Fair.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 2
(Above) The Walworth County Fair has something for everyone, including horses.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 3
Get up close to the animals at the Walworth County Fair.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 4
The Walworth County Fair does the county fair experience on a much larger scale.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 5
(Left) The Walworth County Fair has plenty for children of all ages to do at Kiddieland.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 6
The Britins, a Beatles tribute band, is playing the Park Stage.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 7
(Right) Children exhibit their animals — including sheep — and more during the Walworth County Fair.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 8
A judge looks over a guinea pig at the Walworth County Fair.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.