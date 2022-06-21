Fatality accident in rural Walworth County's Darien; Dump truck versus passenger vehicle

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck at Sweet Road and County Hwy. K in the Town of Darien, in rural Walworth County.

Walworth County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Robert Hall said the 12:28 p.m. incident involved a crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

"The dump truck driver was uninjured," Hall said. "The driver and sole occupant of the automobile was pronounced deceased at the scene by a doctor from MD-1 Mercy Hospital. The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene."

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Hall said responding agencies to the incident scene included the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, City of Delavan Police Department, Darien Fire Department, Shared Paramedics, MD-1 from Mercy Hospital, and Wisconsin State Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement.

Hall reported that the Walworth County Highway Department set up barricades to close the accident scene to traffic. Roads reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

Hall said the cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team.

