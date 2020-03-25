Father accused of abusing 7-year-old boy found crying under his school desk

TOWN OF LINN — Prosecutors have filed felony charges against a father in an alleged child abuse case so severe that the man’s 7-year-old son was afraid to go home.

Michael Conrad Rygiel, 29, has been charged with physical abuse of a child, strangulation or suffocation, and causing mental harm to a child.

If convicted on all three felonies in Walworth County Circuit Court, the defendant could face up to 22 years in prison.

Rygiel was arrested after his son told authorities at his school that the father had choked him, bruised him and spanked him.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Walworth County district attorney, the 7-year-old hid under a desk at school and burst into tears, saying he did not want to go home.

“He wished he could stay at school and not go home,” the complaint states. “He did not feel safe at home.”

Police were called to school after a teacher there noted suspicious markings on the boy’s body and strange behavior on his part.

Starting in January, the teacher noted comments from the boy about trouble at home, as well as emotional outbursts, school absences, and scrapes and bruises on his face and jaw, the complaint states.