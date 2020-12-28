Father of missing girl charged in disappearance, reportedly admitted to destroying cell phones to prevent tracking

WALWORTH — The father of a 10-year-old girl who went missing for nearly three days is facing felony charges of intentionally concealing the girl’s whereabouts.

Jonathan Van Duyn has been charged with a Class F felony and could face a 12-and-a-half year sentence if convicted.

Van Duyn’s daughter, Jocelyn Van Duyn, was first reported missing by her mother Tiffany Gallinger, with whom she resided in the Village of Walworth the morning of Dec. 13. Gallinger reported to police she had last seen her daughter the evening of Dec. 12 and that the daughter had been using the family computer before going to bed.

In an interview with the Lake Geneva Regional News, Gallinger said she believes the daughter may have been communicating with her father the night of her disappearance although they had not been in contact since January 2020. Jonathan Van Duyn had limited visitation rights with the daughter under a custody agreement.

Gallinger said she did not know where her daughter had gone after noticing her disappearance on Dec. 13, and that $30 and the daughter’s cat were missing from the residence. Jocelyn Van Duyn had not packed any bags nor taken her coat.

