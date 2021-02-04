Father of Walworth girl who went missing first facing charges in Illinois, not yet extricated

Once in custody, police report Van Duyn admitted to concealing the daughter’s whereabouts from the girl’s mom and that he was outside of his scope of custody in taking the daughter.

After being apprehended Van Duyn was extradited to McHenry County, where he had a warrant out for his arrest for three misdemeanor charges and one felony count of domestic battery in a separate case.

If convicted, Van Duyn could face one year in prison for each misdemeanor and a maximum of seven years in prison for his felony charge, according to McHenry County assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash, the state prosecutor in Van Duyn’s case.

Youash said Van Duyn has entered a not guilty plea in the case and that while no definitive timeline can be given of when his case may close, it is possible the court may soon begin to question Van Duyn if he would like a jury trial to decide his verdict.

“Currently we are not conducting jury trials due to COVID so that kind of added a little bit maybe to the timeline as to why it may not have been set for trial already,” Youash said.