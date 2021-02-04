Father of Walworth girl who went missing first facing charges in Illinois, not yet extricated

WALWORTH — Jonathan Van Duyn, the father of a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home in the Village of Walworth for nearly three days, remains in custody in Illinois.
Several steps remain before he’ll be extradited to Walworth County, where he faces charges for his involvement in the girl’s disappearance.
Van Duyn was arrested in Hartsville, Indiana on Dec. 15 for his involvement in the disappearance of his biological daughter. Van Duyn had limited visitation rights to see his daughter under a custody agreement.
The girl was first reported missing by her mother, Tiffany Gallinger, the morning of Dec. 13.
Gallinger told police her daughter had taken $30 and the daughter’s cat and was spotted on a surveillance camera leaving their apartment the night of her disappearance.
An amber alert was eventually issued to ask for the public’s assistance in locating the daughter and both local and federal law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.
Police suspected Van Duyn to be involved in the disappearance after his mother told authorities he had come told her he was going on “an epic adventure” and had purchased a truck and trailer.
Following a tip from the individual who had sold Jonathan Van Duyn the camper he and the daughter were travelling in, police were able to locate the camper at a campsite the father had reserved in Hartsville, Indiana.
Once in custody, police report Van Duyn admitted to concealing the daughter’s whereabouts from the girl’s mom and that he was outside of his scope of custody in taking the daughter.
After being apprehended Van Duyn was extradited to McHenry County, where he had a warrant out for his arrest for three misdemeanor charges and one felony count of domestic battery in a separate case.
If convicted, Van Duyn could face one year in prison for each misdemeanor and a maximum of seven years in prison for his felony charge, according to McHenry County assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash, the state prosecutor in Van Duyn’s case.
Youash said Van Duyn has entered a not guilty plea in the case and that while no definitive timeline can be given of when his case may close, it is possible the court may soon begin to question Van Duyn if he would like a jury trial to decide his verdict.
“Currently we are not conducting jury trials due to COVID so that kind of added a little bit maybe to the timeline as to why it may not have been set for trial already,” Youash said.
McHenry County State’s attorney Patrick Kenneally said in cases where extradition is required, the defendant will usually not be extradited until after they are charged and sentenced, but will be extradited before serving any sentence they might receive.
Kenneally said in the event Van Duyn receives sentences in both McHenry County and Walworth County, it is likely he will serve out his sentence in Walworth County before returning to McHenry to serve what sentence he may still have.
The State’s Attorney said it is possible the court could decide to have Van Duyn serve the sentences separate or at the same time.
“Some of the sentences could run consecutively,” he said.
Walworth County deputy district attorney James Sempf said with a warrant out for Van Duyn’s arrest in Walworth County, he should not by any means be released from custody until being extradited to Walworth County.
Van Duyn faces a Class F felony in Walworth County which could come with a 12-and-a-half year sentence if convicted.
Sempf said while he could make a recommendation to the court as to whether Van Duyn’s potential sentences should be served concurrently or separately, there is no guarantee on how the sentence will be issued.
“I could make a recommendation but the sentencing is ultimately up to the judge,” he said.