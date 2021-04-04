February paid parking nets more than $100,000 for the City of Lake Geneva

City officials have decided to remove the stall markers because people now pay for their parking by entering their license plates number. Elder said city crews also continue to place signs throughout the downtown informing people about paid parking.

Alderman John Halverson said a resident recently asked him why people are being asked to display their paid parking receipt on their dashboard when it was not required in the past.

Elder said people have received tickets because they entered their license plates number incorrectly and displaying their receipt indicates that they have paid for their parking.

“One of the most common reasons for a ticket appeal is that the person paid but they keyed in their license plate number incorrectly, so when we looked it up it looked like they didn’t pay. We write them a ticket, they appeal and send in the receipt— no problem, ticket dismissed,” Elder said. “But if they have it on the dashboard, the parking enforcement officer a lot times will see it and say they made a typo and not issue a ticket.”

Beach kiosks being installedElder also announced that the three new payment kiosks for Riviera Beach will be installed in April.