Federal school funding amount unclear for now

WALWORTH — An additional $1.5 billion has been designated for K-12 schools throughout Wisconsin through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, but it is not yet clear what local schools will receive from the most recent round of pandemic relief aid.
According to information from the Congressional Research Service, K-12 schools throughout Wisconsin are estimated to receive over $1.5 billion through the stimulus package, the rough equivalent of $1,790 per student.
The payment is included under a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, which in total will provide K-12 schools throughout the country with $126 billion to manage various impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with two other COVID-19 relief bills approved in March and December 2020, the most recent American Rescue Plan Act payment brings federal aid support to public schools throughout the country to a total of $195 billion since the pandemic began.
While this third round of federal payments to schools is expected to be the largest since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, local school districts are not yet sure how much they will receive.
Big Foot School District Administrator Doug Parker said the district is still unsure of what it will receive from the second round of federal aid passed in December 2020.
Parker said he knows the district will receive a minimum of $155,000 from the second round payment but that the Wisconsin Department of Instruction is still calculating what additional payments the district may receive from maintaining in-person learning programs through a majority of the pandemic.
“That’s because of our Title 1 allocation,” Parker said. “There will be an additional amount but we are totally unaware of what that amount will be.”
Distribution of the majority of federal aid funds have been proportioned based on funding school district’s receive through the Title 1 of the Every Student Succeeds Act, legislature which allocates funds to schools based on the number of low-income students in each district as well as other factors.
State legislators approved a plan in February to provide additional federal funding to schools which have higher in-person instruction hours than other.
Parker said the $45,000 the district received through the first round of federal aid was spent securing PPE, upgrading Big Foot High School’s HVAC system and hiring teaching interns to reduce class sizes.
Parker said the funding also allowed the district for the school nurse to work additional hours at Big Foot to address student needs.
Schools are permitted to use a bulk of the funds for a variety of different purposes which help support COVID-19 safety procedures and address learning loss resulting from interruptions caused by the pandemic.
Purchasing PPE, supporting afterschool or summer programs, securing new remote learning equipment, improving school ventilation systems and providing mental health support for students are all avenues for spending the federal funds.
Williams Bay School District Administrator Bill White said his district utilized the $68,000 it received through the first round of federal payments to minimize the spread of germs and procure technology to better serve remote-learning students.
White said the district installed a new ionizer air-treatment system which can vastly reduce airborne bacteria and germs.
“We also put a lot of barriers, signage, sanitation and things like that to prevent the spread of germs,” he said.
The administrator said the district utilized federal funds to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots for families without internet access to allow students to learn from home if needed. He added that funds were used in a variety of areas to improve remote-learning accessibility.
“We installed cameras in our classrooms so we could provide live streaming for those families when they were on quarantine or not comfortable returning in person,” White said.
For the first round of payments the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School District received $246,899 and the Badger School District received $127,000, according to director of business services for the districts George Chironis.
Chironis said a large portion of the funds were used to install ionizer air-treatment units in both district’s school buildings.
“We were told that it would filter out about 99 percent of the SARS virus, the COVID virus,” he said.
Chironis said the funds have also been used to purchase Plexiglas barriers, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and PPE. Funds were also used to give school nurses additional hours and to bring health aids to the school in the event they would be needed by students or staff members.
Technology was also an area the districts pledged some of the federal funding, including the purchase of Wi-Fi hotspots and other tools enabling students and staff to work remotely.
“We did everything in our power to basically use these funds to work in this unique environment,” he said.
Leaders from the Williams Bay, Big Foot, Badger and Lake Geneva Joint #1 school districts all said they expect to know the full amount their districts will receive from the most recent two payments by the end of the school year.
While district leaders are considering using the future funds to address learning loss, additional COVID-19 protections and student safety, definitive plans for the funding may not be made clear until districts are sure of the amounts they will receive.
“We’re waiting to see what those are coming as to see what the best way to use those funds will be, White said.