Federal school funding amount unclear for now

For the first round of payments the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School District received $246,899 and the Badger School District received $127,000, according to director of business services for the districts George Chironis.

Chironis said a large portion of the funds were used to install ionizer air-treatment units in both district’s school buildings.

“We were told that it would filter out about 99 percent of the SARS virus, the COVID virus,” he said.

Chironis said the funds have also been used to purchase Plexiglas barriers, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and PPE. Funds were also used to give school nurses additional hours and to bring health aids to the school in the event they would be needed by students or staff members.

Technology was also an area the districts pledged some of the federal funding, including the purchase of Wi-Fi hotspots and other tools enabling students and staff to work remotely.

“We did everything in our power to basically use these funds to work in this unique environment,” he said.