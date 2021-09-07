Federal unemployment subsidy has ended; Walworth County job fair Sept. 22

Throughout the Lake Geneva area many employers are continuing to experience worker shortages. There is hope that the recent end of the extra federal unemployment benefits will help entice more to return to the job market. The extra $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement ended on Labor Day.

To help connect workers with open jobs, a job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort at 2400 Geneva St., in Delavan. It’s hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.

To sign-up to have a booth at the Job Fair, call Nick Iacona at 262-631-1790 or email nick.iacona@lee.net. Booths are still available.

Over 30 employers have already registered to be there. To see the full list go to: go.lakegenevanews.net/falljobfair.

Pre-register as a job seeker to receive email updates and information about the event and be entered to win a $25 gift card.