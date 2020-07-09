FFAs receive grants at Badger and Big Foot

The FFA chapters at Badger and Big Foot high schools have received grants to support local food producers and hunger relief projects.

The newly created Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grant is giving $18,000 to provide support throughout the state, after the cancellation of this year’s Rally to Fight Hunger event because of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin FFA partnered with Kerry, the event sponsor, and the National FFA for the grant program.

Badger and Big Foot FFA chapters each received $500.

“Wisconsin FFA members have accepted both the challenge and opportunity to continue living to serve during these unique times,” said Collin Weltzien, Wisconsin FFA state president. “Thanks to Kerry’s unwavering support, that impact will be magnified in chapters and communities all across the state.”

In total, 36 FFA chapters received the grant.