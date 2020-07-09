FFAs receive grants at Badger and Big Foot

The FFA chapters at Badger and Big Foot high schools have received grants to support local food producers and hunger relief projects.
The newly created Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grant is giving $18,000 to provide support throughout the state, after the cancellation of this year’s Rally to Fight Hunger event because of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin FFA partnered with Kerry, the event sponsor, and the National FFA for the grant program.
Badger and Big Foot FFA chapters each received $500.
“Wisconsin FFA members have accepted both the challenge and opportunity to continue living to serve during these unique times,” said Collin Weltzien, Wisconsin FFA state president. “Thanks to Kerry’s unwavering support, that impact will be magnified in chapters and communities all across the state.”
In total, 36 FFA chapters received the grant.
10. Computer & equipment (102 complaints)
This category has not shown up on a DATCP top 10 consumer complaint list since 2016, when it generated 152 complaints.
9. Gas pumps (119 complaints)
This was No. 8 in the DATCP’s top 10 for 2018, when complaints were primarily from those concerned about pump accuracy and credit card skimmers.
8. Motor vehicle sales (141 complaints)
Although it moved up one spot in the top 10, this category actually drew less complaints in 2019. Back in 2018, the DATCP reported there were 155 complaints involving inadequate disclosures and misrepresentations.
7. Motor vehicle repair (196 complaints)
This category — which also landed at No. 7 in the top 10 DATCP consumer complaints for 2018 — usually involves unauthorized charges, workmanship and failure to provide services or honor warranties.
6. Identity theft (228 complaints)
Complaints generally involve fraud, tax identity theft, misuse of Social Security numbers and unauthorized account access. “Although these complaints did not increase in 2019, identity theft can still have devastating effects for those who experience it,” states the DATCP.
5. Medical services (299 complaints)
This category debuted at No. 7 on the DATCP’s top 10 consumer complaints list of 2017. It has appeared at No. 5 for the last two years. In 2018, complaints were overwhelmingly about billing disputes, misrepresentations and unauthorized charges.
4. Home improvement (507 complaints)
Complaints over contractors failing to provide services or charging for services that were not performed took the No. 4 spot on the DATCP’s top 10 lists for 2018 and 2019.
3. Telecommunications (686 complaints)
Frustrated with phone, internet or cable services? You’re not alone. Since 2016, this category has generated the third largest number of complaints to the DATCP. Issues involve misrepresentations, excessive or unauthorized charges and failure to meet the terms of an agreement.
2. Landlord/tenant (1,128 complaints)
Issues with security deposits, evictions and unauthorized entry have kept this category in second-place on DATCP’s top 10 lists for the last five years. The DATCP has a guide online to help landlords and tenants understand their legal rights and responsibilities. Visit
datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Publications/LandlordTenantGuide/aspx.
1. Telemarketing (4,244 complaints)
Unknown numbers, robo-calls, unwanted solicitations — people are still complaining about them. But the number of telemarketing complaints has dropped. In 2018, the DATCP received 4,860 telemarketing complaints. The decline could be due to the federal TRACED Act, designed to alert consumers to potential scam calls by requiring U.S. phone companies to match caller ID and origin numbers.
