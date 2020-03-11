Fifty applicants line up to become Lake Geneva's parking manager

Lake Geneva city officials are moving forward with hiring a new parking operations manager.

City Manager Dave Nord announced March 3 that officials planned to interview five finalists for the position on March 12.

The finalists’ names have not yet been released.

Nord said the finalists will be ranked after the March 12 interviews, and a special personnel committee meeting will be held later for candidates to undergo an additional interview with the committee.

Nord said the personnel committee could interview the top three candidates from the March 12 meeting or all five finalists. The personnel committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full city council.

Alderwoman Selena Proksa, chairperson for the personnel committee, said she will call the special meeting once she receives an update from the March 12 interviews.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she would like the committee to interview the candidates during the week of March 16, but she noted that several other committee meetings and a candidate forum are scheduled that week.

“That’s a busy week,” Flower said.

