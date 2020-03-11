You are the owner of this article.
Fifty applicants line up to become Lake Geneva's parking manager
Fifty applicants line up to become Lake Geneva's parking manager

Lake Geneva officials plan to interview five candidates

Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, shown in action as Lake Geneva’s parking operations manager, resigned from her position in January after five years on the job.

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva city officials are moving forward with hiring a new parking operations manager.

City Manager Dave Nord announced March 3 that officials planned to interview five finalists for the position on March 12.

The finalists’ names have not yet been released.

Nord said the finalists will be ranked after the March 12 interviews, and a special personnel committee meeting will be held later for candidates to undergo an additional interview with the committee.

Nord said the personnel committee could interview the top three candidates from the March 12 meeting or all five finalists. The personnel committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full city council.

Alderwoman Selena Proksa, chairperson for the personnel committee, said she will call the special meeting once she receives an update from the March 12 interviews.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she would like the committee to interview the candidates during the week of March 16, but she noted that several other committee meetings and a candidate forum are scheduled that week.

“That’s a busy week,” Flower said.

Nord said the city received about 50 applications for the parking operations manager position, but not all of them have been complete.

“It was raining applications, but most of them were without resumes,” Nord said. “In any event, we had a good amount.”

The city is in the process of hiring a new parking operations manager after the previous manager, Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, resigned from the position on Jan. 28.

Martinez-Mullally, who was paid $59,875 a year, had worked as the city’s parking operations manager for about five years.

Nord said he hopes to fill the position in early April.

“The sooner the better,” he said. “We’re not going to rush it, because we want to get the right person.”

Nord said the city will continue to accept applications until the position is filled.

“If through the process some rock star candidate shows up, we still got time to put them into the process,” he said.

The city of Lake Geneva plans to move forward with hiring a new parking operations manger

Lake Geneva officials plan to move forward with hiring a new parking operations manager to replace Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, who recently resigned from the position.

 Dennis Hines

