Filing deadline Friday for municipal stimulus funds; 300 haven't yet filed in Wisconsin

MADISON— The filing deadline is midnight Friday, June 18, for Wisconsin municipalities to receive Local Government Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue issued Thursday, 300 municipalities had not yet filed to receive their funds.

“Communities must file to receive these valuable community rebuilding funds. That is the only way we can send them their share of funds. I want to stress that right now they don't need a spending plan in place, so that should not stand in their way. Decisions on how to best spend it in their respective communities can be made later, “said Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

Funds will be distributed in two payments. The first will be provided at the end of June 2021 to those who file by the deadline, and the second will be sent in 2022. Local governments are authorized to use their relief funds in the following ways:

• To support public health expenditures

• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency

• Replace lost public sector revenue