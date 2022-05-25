Finding Mr. Kelly: Veteran, educator left memorable mark on his family, students, community

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” — Henry Brooks Adams

Reflecting back on retro Kodachrome memories of my formative, foundational "Wonder Years" spent at William Horlick High School from 1980-83, I stand on the threshold of Memorial Day awed by the sheer number of memorable, influential teachers I crossed paths with that were military veterans still serving their country in their civilian lives as educators.

Horlick English teacher Brian James Kelly (1945-2004), forever “Mr. Kelly” to me, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War as an interior communications electrician — “IC men” they called them — charged with the installation, maintenance and repair of equipment needed for interior communications within ships and shore facilities. His father Frances and brother Michael were also Navy men.

Principal Walter M. Stenavich — “Uncle Wally” Mr. Kelly called him — was a Navy submarine man in the Pacific Theater during World War II, serving as a quartermaster and optical man.

Math teacher James R. Maddocks, retired as I graduated in 1983, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II as a crew chief in North Africa, Italy, India and Burma.

Social Studies teacher James P. Ohde, one of Horlick’s last old school formal suit-and-tie faculty, was an Army man.

English teacher and department chair John Barootian served in the Air Force during the Korean War as a staff sergeant from 1951-1955.

I knew none of those backstories at the time.

“Veterans do tend to go into lines of service after they’ve served in the military,” observed Colleen Flaherty, director of communications for the Madison-based Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Erik Wright, an education specialist with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Capitol Square in Madison, agreed, noting it “makes sense” that teaching is often a natural fit for many veterans, given the military’s heavy emphasis on education and training among its ranks.

“When you are in the service, it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, you’re constantly not only being taught but also teaching those below you,” he noted. “ It just makes absolute sense that many of those who get out of the service feel compelled … to go into education, because it’s something you’ve been doing the entire time you’ve been serving. There are a lot of veteran educators out there.”

Now 57, I still think of Mr. Kelly often, grateful for his lasting impact on my life, still striving for “great things” in all my endeavors, not only for my benefit, but also, and perhaps especially, for the benefit of those around me.

Reflecting on life

Having been blessed with an Eric 2.0 reboot after a near-death experience several years back, there are some things that you’d like to say to close the circle as you reflect on your life, including two of the most simple but important words in the English language — “thank you.”

Wanting to offer my thanks to Mr. Kelly in the run-up to Memorial Day, I found myself doing so recently at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Nearly 18 years too late to offer my thanks in person, Mr. Kelly passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary's Medical Center shortly after Memorial Day 2004, Wednesday, June 2, at age 58, three years into his well deserved early retirement to a dream lakeside cabin on Lake Butte des Morts near Oshkosh, and just six days after a cancer diagnosis.

Mr. Kelly is buried a few sections away from Horlick principal “Uncle Wally,” who passed at age 90 in May 2016. Another “thank you” made during my visit.

Mr. Kelly left a long shadow of impact over his 30 years of teaching at Horlick, as well as on the collegiate level at Concordia University, Gateway Technical College and UW-Parkside.

His impact also extends to his far-reaching fundraising efforts in support of the Racine food pantry and placing life-saving defibrillators throughout Racine County, the latter endeavor inspired by a Racine County Sheriff's Department patrol squad AED that jump-started his heart after collapsing of a "widow-maker" heart attack on the dance floor during a wedding at Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.

Over his career at Horlick, which began in 1972, it's estimated that Mr. Kelly raised more than $60,000 for the pantry in support of food insecure individuals and families with his famed school-wide Christmas fundraising contest, which saw the winning homeroom earn the right to shave off his specially-grown handlebar mustache.

Remembering dad

Mr. Kelly's daughter, Erin Kelly, today an entrepreneurial small business owner in Wauwatosa after two decades in "corporate America," finds joy in the fact that her dad, "a colorful man," is still remembered.

"He was a hell of a guy, and it means the world to me to continue to hear from people who had my dad as a teacher," Erin said. "He was truly meant to be a teacher and I am incredibly proud of his legacy. Thank you for reaching out about my dad and for keeping his memory alive."

Even 17 years after his passing, Erin still crosses paths with former Horlick alumni whose lives were indelibly changed by her father's lasting profound impact.

"No matter where I am, I encounter people who had my dad as teacher," she said, recounting several such 'Your dad's Mr. Kelly?????' encounters over the years, including a cable TV installer working at her Tosa home in 2016, and a FOX 6 sales rep she met at a corporate meeting in Milwaukee's Third Ward. "It is such a legacy to continue to hear from people that my dad expected great things from and that he had such an impact on their lives. It's really touching and fulfilling."

Expect great things

Erin said her dad's mantra of "I expect great things" was a familiar refrain both at school and at home.

"My dad had always been one to expect great things from students and from us," she recalled. "He always expected great things. He modeled that behavior and I think that's why he became a teacher. He loved being an educator. He had an incredible reputation, an incredible legacy."

Erin said her dad's service in the Navy served as a firm foundation for his career in the classroom following his graduation from UW-River Falls, where he enrolled after his tour of duty at the urging of a Navy buddy from River Falls, a 15,870-resident city straddling Pierce and St. Croix counties.

"He used the skills he learned in the Navy and passed those same things down to his students — those expectations of what it is to have manners, be polite, be successful, to be on time, to expect great things."

Following in footsteps

Among the students following in Mr. Kelly's footsteps as an educator is Brian Fletcher, a special education teacher and head varsity football coach now in his 20th year teaching at alma mater Horlick.

"I think that's a great legacy — he had such a profound impact that he inspired someone to teach and coach at Horlick," Erin said. "That's very special. To see my dad pass that gift to the next teacher at Horlick ... is fantastic."

Fletcher remembers Mr. Kelly as being an engaging, mold-breaking educator.

"He made class ... relevant," he recalls. "He broke down the monotony of education by putting a smile on your face, talking about things other than English class, like life. He’d find ways to intertwine his lessons into the real world. That was important. He ... cared and it was evident in everything that he did."

For Fletcher, Mr. Kelly was a life-changing educator at a pivotal turning point moment when he admittedly faced a crossroads choice of two starkly different paths as a troubled and failing high school senior.

Mr. Kelly helped Fletcher get back on the right path, which ultimately led to a Bachelors Degree from UW-Oshkosh, a Masters Degree in teaching from Illinois' Rockford College, and a career teaching at Horlick.

"I kind of got off track on things," Fletcher recalled. "He really struck while the iron was hot. It was eye-opening for me. Had he not invested in me the way that he did ... I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’ve taken that in my career and tried to emulate some of those same principles in giving kids opportunities and going the extra mile. You never know what kind of impact that’s going to make in somebody’s life.

Mr. Kelly's legacy still endures at Horlick for Fletcher.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t walk past his classroom and think about him," he said. "It definitely brings back memories every time I walk past his classroom. I almost expect to see him standing there. He had a big impact on me and a lot of other people. What echoes to me is that key phrase, ‘It’s a great day at Billy Horlick High School.' I say that all the time to the kids.”

Also following in Mr. Kelly's footsteps is his son, 24-year educator Sean Kelly, a special education and algebra teacher at Vernon Hills High School in Illinois.

"A lot of my values came from him," Sean noted. "I saw the differences he made in people’s lives and decided to go into education myself. He always pushed everyone to attain their fullest, but he was also very supportive and he would guide you to that. Expecting great things was the standard ... and I follow that same pattern in my classroom."

Lasting legacies of his father, Sean said, include his father's far-reaching impact in the classroom at Horlick, as well as his community service fundraising for two causes near and dear to his heart, including the Racine food pantry and the placement of defibrillators throughout the county.

On a personal level, Sean remembers his father's infectious zest for life.

"He always lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed every single day," he said. "He always gave it his best."

Added sister Erin, "He was a special guy. We were lucky to have him."

A lot of us were, myself included.

Memorial Day service planned

The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, will be holding solemn Memorial Day observances on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m.

As of last Friday, May 20, 22,245 burials have been performed at the cemetery, which was dedicated May 31, 1998. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery currently ranks as the fourth busiest state veterans cemetery in the nation, averaging 1,300 to 1,500 services annually.

The southeastern Wisconsin cemetery is easily accessible from the metropolitan areas of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

For more information about the Memorial Day program call 262-878-5660 or toll-free 1-888-823-3789, or visit https://dva.wi.gov/Pages/memorialsBurials/SWVMC.aspx.

