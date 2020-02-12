Fire call a false alarm at Harpoon Willie's restaurant

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay and Town of Delavan Fire Departments were called out to the Harpoon Willie’s restaurant Feb. 9 after a bartender reported smelling smoke while closing up for the night.

Williams Bay Fire Inspector Patrick Prohuska said a bartender closing the building early that morning called the village to report a possible fire after smelling smoke inside the building.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noted what appeared to be smoke coming from the top of the building. And the fire department was alerted.

Prohuska said when the departments investigated the building, they were unable to find any fire or fire damage. He added that the cool temperatures may have made the building’s heating and cooling outflow appear like smoke, and that a nearby bonfire may have caused the burning smell.

“The temperature and the low pressure system was holding it down by the roof, and the first officers on the scene thought it was burning up around the HVAC unit. But we checked it out, and it was fine,” Prohuska said. “It smelled like burning paper, but we checked the whole building and it was fine.”

