Fire causes extensive damage to Lake Geneva Lake Shore Drive home, three dogs rescued

LAKE GENEVA – Fire crews from throughout the area responded Thursday evening to a fire at 951 S. Lake Shore Drive that caused extensive damage to the home in Lake Geneva’s Victorian Village neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived, there were flames coming from the house, said Lake Geneva Police Department Sgt. Jason Hall.

The fire started around 5 p.m. and the couple who live there were Downtown at the time. Pam Ring was working at Gallery 223 on Broad Street when she saw the fire trucks going by. She never imagined it would be her home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It happened in the blink of an eye,” said her husband, Raymond Ring.

About two hours later firefighters were still on scene ensuring the fire was out.

The chimney on the side of the house was entirely burned up making it appear that the fire started in there, but firefighters were still investigating the exact cause. It was unclear what the extent of the damage was.

While the couple was not home at the time, three dogs were in the house, including one that cannot walk. Someone had to carry that dog out, said Pam Ring.