Fire chiefs push for joint ambulance contract in rural areas

The $405,000, three-year contract is the result of efforts by the fire departments and municipalities to reduce emergency response times in the largely volunteer-operated fire departments.

All municipalities involved, except the town of Darien, have decided to move the contract to referendum, leaving the public to decide Nov. 3 whether additional expenses would be worth the improved ambulance service. The town of Darien has already approved the contract and will not need to go to referendum for funding.

At the Oct. 1 presentation, attendees were encouraged to ask questions about the program.

One concern raised was what would happen if the full-time firefighters were out and another call came in.

Sharon Village President Mark Ruosch, who attended the Oct. 1 event, said he has concerns about the proposed ambulance contract.

“My fear is the back-fill, that’s my only fear right now,” he said.

VanderVeen said if many calls come in at the same time, there is always a chance for delay, with or without the additional support. He said he hopes the additional support will allow enough flexibility for volunteer firefighters to respond in a timely manner.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}