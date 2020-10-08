Fire chiefs push for joint ambulance contract proposal

SHARON — The first informational session on a shared ambulance contract referendum allowed fire chiefs the chance to garner community support for a vote that they say would improve emergency response times.
Sharon Fire Chief Bruce VanderVeen and Darien Fire Chief Justin Schuenke gave a presentation Oct. 1 in the Sharon Fire and Rescue Department about a shared emergency services contract that would staff two full-time firefighters with paramedic training shared among the villages and towns of Walworth, Darien and Sharon.
During the presentation, Schuenke said all three departments are collectively fielding so many calls for service that it is becoming difficult to respond in a timely manner. He said as an industry standard that once a department begins to respond to 700 calls each year, it begins to lose effectiveness. All together, the three neighboring fire departments are responding to more than 700 calls annually.
“It’s not easy to admit we’re failing you as taxpayers,” he said. “It’s not easy to say, ‘If you call 911, you may not have an ambulance, you may not have a firetruck.’ But the honest-to-goodness truth is, that’s the truth,” he said.
The fire chiefs said throughout 2019, there were 30 times in Darien where first responders had to wait for a paramedic ambulance to transport a patient. In Sharon, there have been 11 times this year.
The $405,000, three-year contract is the result of efforts by the fire departments and municipalities to reduce emergency response times in the largely volunteer-operated fire departments.
All municipalities involved, except the town of Darien, have decided to move the contract to referendum, leaving the public to decide Nov. 3 whether additional expenses would be worth the improved ambulance service. The town of Darien has already approved the contract and will not need to go to referendum for funding.
At the Oct. 1 presentation, attendees were encouraged to ask questions about the program.
One concern raised was what would happen if the full-time firefighters were out and another call came in.
Sharon Village President Mark Ruosch, who attended the Oct. 1 event, said he has concerns about the proposed ambulance contract.
“My fear is the back-fill, that’s my only fear right now,” he said.
VanderVeen said if many calls come in at the same time, there is always a chance for delay, with or without the additional support. He said he hopes the additional support will allow enough flexibility for volunteer firefighters to respond in a timely manner.
“If they’re on another call, we go back to relying on our volunteers,” he said. “Our hope is that we take the pressure off the volunteers doing all of these ambulance runs.”
Ruosch said it is possible there will be enough community support for the contract, but that many people are experiencing financial constraints this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that repairs are needed on the village’s water treatment facility, a project which may require a water rate increase.
In the presentation, VanderVeen explained some of the issues resulting from having a fire department operated solely by volunteers.
He said where full-time firefighters work at the station until they are called for an emergency, volunteer firefighters are not required to stay at the fire station. VanderVeen said the two full-time employees would be able to leave the fire station immediately whereas volunteer firefighters must come to the station and prepare before heading to an incident, using up time that could have a life-or-death impact.
Schuenke said the paramedic training that the new full-time firefighters will have will also improve the likelihood of positive outcomes in emergency situations.
He explained the difference between EMT certifications, which most volunteer firefighters have, and paramedic certifications, which few volunteer firefighters have. Schuenke said EMTs require about 300 hours of training to be certified, while paramedics require 1,300 hours.
The difference between the two levels of training allow paramedics to administer more medications than EMTs and perform more medical functions on a scene or in transport to a hospital.
“Our EMTs have done a great job; however, their bucket is rather limited in what they can deliver,” he said.
In the presentation, Jay MacNeal, the EMS medical director for Mercyhealth System, gave a pre-recorded message on the importance of having a paramedic first responder. He said when a patient is being transported to the hospital, they are essentially on an intensive care unit on wheels, and that having someone who can perform lifesaving procedures before getting to the hospital can save time, which could mean the difference between life and death.
“In these emergencies, seconds and minutes truly do matter,” MacNeal said in the video.
During the presentation, VanderVeen said if any one municipality wanted to bring on two full-time firefighters, the low volume of calls for each municipality would not be enough for them to be useful.
“If each one of our communities paid two people to sit in the station, in Sharon, you could sit here for a week and never turn a wheel,” he said.
