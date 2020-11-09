 Skip to main content
Fire department blotter: All the latest from Lake Geneva firefighters
Lake Geneva Firefighter Calls

Fire department blotter: All the latest from Lake Geneva firefighters

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Oct. 13

12:32 p.m.: 1814 Miller Road, power line down.

Oct. 12

4:34 a.m.: 640 W. Main St., passenger vehicle fire.

Oct. 11

3:10 p.m.: 800 Wells St., water or steam leak.

Oct. 9

4:14 p.m.: Madison Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident general cleanup.

Oct. 7

10 a.m.: 1088 Wells St., dumpster or outside trash receptacle fire.

Oct. 6

4:14 p.m.: West Drive & East Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

10:14 a.m.: 1638 Mill St., Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Oct. 5

2:17 p.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Oct. 4

3:43 p.m.: 323 Haskins St., rescue/emergency medical call.

Oct. 3

6:25 a.m.: W2024 state Highway 59, Palmyra, building fire.

Oct. 2

6:43 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

Oct. 1

3:38 p.m.: 681 Southwind Drive, unintentional transmission of alarm.

10:03 a.m.: Geneva Street & Warren Street, arcing or shorted electrical equipment.

Sept. 28

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
11:20 a.m.: 1590 Orchard Lane, hazardous condition/other.

Sept. 26

4:38 p.m.: 1200 W. Main St., passenger vehicle fire.

Sept. 25

6:24 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.

Sept. 24

2:03 p.m.: 626 Geneva St., light ballast breakdown.

8:47 a.m.: W4240 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, unintentional transmission of alarm/other.

Sept. 21

3:40 p.m.: W3950 Clearview Drive, town of Geneva, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Sept. 19

5:07 p.m.: 827 W. Main St., false alarm or false call.

Sept. 14

12:38 p.m.: North Curtis Street & West Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Sept. 11

9:31 a.m.: 101 Broad St., false alarm or false call.

Sept. 9

11:38 a.m.: 355 Havenwood Drive, citizen complaint.

Sept. 7

5:50 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Sept. 6

11:11 a.m.: 402 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

Sept. 5

7:54 p.m.: 932 Geneva St., smoke or odor removal.

6:27 p.m.: Blue Wing & North Lake Shore Drive, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

11:12 a.m.: W3139 Snake Road, town of Geneva, building fire.

Sept. 3

10:58 p.m.: Sage Street municipal lot, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

