Fire department blotter: All the latest from Lake Geneva firefighters

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Oct. 13
12:32 p.m.: 1814 Miller Road, power line down.
Oct. 12
4:34 a.m.: 640 W. Main St., passenger vehicle fire.
Oct. 11
3:10 p.m.: 800 Wells St., water or steam leak.
Oct. 9
4:14 p.m.: Madison Street & West Main Street, vehicle accident general cleanup.
Oct. 7
10 a.m.: 1088 Wells St., dumpster or outside trash receptacle fire.
Oct. 6
4:14 p.m.: West Drive & East Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
10:14 a.m.: 1638 Mill St., Burlington, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Oct. 5
2:17 p.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
Oct. 4
3:43 p.m.: 323 Haskins St., rescue/emergency medical call.
Oct. 3
6:25 a.m.: W2024 state Highway 59, Palmyra, building fire.
Oct. 2
6:43 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
Oct. 1
3:38 p.m.: 681 Southwind Drive, unintentional transmission of alarm.
10:03 a.m.: Geneva Street & Warren Street, arcing or shorted electrical equipment.
Sept. 28
Support Local Journalism
11:20 a.m.: 1590 Orchard Lane, hazardous condition/other.
Sept. 26
4:38 p.m.: 1200 W. Main St., passenger vehicle fire.
Sept. 25
6:24 p.m.: 220 E. South St., rescue or EMS standby.
Sept. 24
2:03 p.m.: 626 Geneva St., light ballast breakdown.
8:47 a.m.: W4240 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, unintentional transmission of alarm/other.
Sept. 21
3:40 p.m.: W3950 Clearview Drive, town of Geneva, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Sept. 19
5:07 p.m.: 827 W. Main St., false alarm or false call.
Sept. 14
12:38 p.m.: North Curtis Street & West Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Sept. 11
9:31 a.m.: 101 Broad St., false alarm or false call.
Sept. 9
11:38 a.m.: 355 Havenwood Drive, citizen complaint.
Sept. 7
5:50 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Sept. 6
11:11 a.m.: 402 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
Sept. 5
7:54 p.m.: 932 Geneva St., smoke or odor removal.
6:27 p.m.: Blue Wing & North Lake Shore Drive, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
11:12 a.m.: W3139 Snake Road, town of Geneva, building fire.
Sept. 3
10:58 p.m.: Sage Street municipal lot, gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.