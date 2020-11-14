Fire Department referendums approved, now what is next?

Two out of three public safety referendum questions to provide funding for the Elkhorn Fire Department to hire more firefighters and emergency medical services workers have been approved.
The town of Geneva, town of Sugar Creek and city of Elkhorn each placed a referendum question on the Nov. 3 ballot to provide funding to the Elkhorn Fire Department to hire 13 additional full-time full-time firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
Town of LaFayette officials approved a resolution, Nov. 5, to provide funding to the fire department to hire additional staff, instead of placing a referendum on the ballot.
The town of Geneva, town of Sugar and town of LaFayette each receive fire and emergency medical service from the Elkhorn Fire Department.
The town of Geneva’s referendum question failed, while the Town of Sugar Creeks’s and city of Elkhorn’s referendums were approved.
Town of Geneva officials placed a $260,144 referendum on the ballot, which failed by about 348 votes, according to Walworth County officials.
The referendum received 1,471 “yes” votes and 1,819 “no” votes.
The town’s property tax collections would have increased from about $2.14 million to $2.4 million, and the owner of a $100,000 home would have paid about $28.90 a year in tax increases to fund additional fire department staff, if the referendum was approved.
City of Elkhorn residents approved a $1.6 million referendum by about 127 votes.
The referendum obtained about 2,502 “yes” votes and about 2,375 “no” votes.
The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $182 a year if the towns of Geneva, Sugar Creek and LaFayette do not continue their contracts with the fire department.
If the towns do continue their contracts with the department, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $107 more a year.
Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith said he is is thankful two of the referendums were approved, and that the fire department will have additional funds to hire more firefighters and emergency management service workers.
Smith said hiring the additional staff will occur in the near future, but it may be six months to a hire until all the 13 additional full-time employees are hired.
“I thank the employees for approving the referendum,” Smith said. “They realized the need for the staffing.”
Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman said he is excited that the city of Elkhorn and the town of Sugar Creek referendums were approved.
Heilman said city officials and representatives from the fire department worked hard to inform residents about the referendum and the reasons the funding was needed.
“We put our best efforts forward,” Heilman said. “We’re pleased the public supported us. It’s good to know when the public has your back.”
Heilman said even though the town of Geneva’s referendum failed, it will not have any affect on providing funding for additional firefighters and emergency medical service workers of the fire department.
“Now we can move forward with an improved public safety plan in place,” Heilman said.
Smith said city officials could not conduct as many informational meetings as they had wanted because of the coronavirus but feels voters realized the fire department was in need of additional personnel.
“I felt we got out message out, and people realized there was a need,” Smith said. “They wanted to protect themselves and their property.”
The town of Sugar Creek officials placed a $61,000 referendum on the ballot, which passed by about 464 votes— receiving 1,429 “yes” votes and 965 “no” votes.
The owner of a $100,000 home in Sugar Creek will pay about $16.64 a year to help fund the fire department.
Dale Wuttke, chairman of the Sugar Creek Town Board, said he is pleased that town residents approved the referendum to help provide additional funding to the Elkhorn Fire Department.
“It’s a necessary service that needs to be provided,” Wuttke said. “I’m glad our residents supported it.”
Wuttke said he feels part of the reason the referendum passed was because the town was able to ask for a lower amount than the other communities.
“If we had to a $260,000 referendum like the town of Geneva, I think we might be in the same ship,” Wuttke said. “Nobody likes to have their taxes raises.”
The town of Lafayette’s resolution is to increase property tax collections by about $345,643 a year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $99.17 a year.
Funding from the tax increase would be used to pay for the additional fire department staff and for road repair and maintenance.
The Elkhorn Fire Department currently has 11 full-time firefighters/emergency management service workers through a contract with Paratech Ambulance Service Inc. in Milwaukee. The department also has 40 paid-on-call firefighters.
Funding from the referendums will allow the department to hire 13 additional full-time employees for a total of 24 full-time firefighter/EMS staff.
