Fire Department referendums approved, now what is next?

City of Elkhorn residents approved a $1.6 million referendum by about 127 votes.

The referendum obtained about 2,502 “yes” votes and about 2,375 “no” votes.

The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $182 a year if the towns of Geneva, Sugar Creek and LaFayette do not continue their contracts with the fire department.

If the towns do continue their contracts with the department, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $107 more a year.

Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith said he is is thankful two of the referendums were approved, and that the fire department will have additional funds to hire more firefighters and emergency management service workers.

Smith said hiring the additional staff will occur in the near future, but it may be six months to a hire until all the 13 additional full-time employees are hired.

“I thank the employees for approving the referendum,” Smith said. “They realized the need for the staffing.”

Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman said he is excited that the city of Elkhorn and the town of Sugar Creek referendums were approved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}