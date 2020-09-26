 Skip to main content
Fire department says nothing suspicious about blaze that destroyed two cars
Car fire on Lake Geneva lakefront

Two vehicles are left destroyed by fire today on the Lake Geneva lakefront, in this image provided by an eyewitness to the incident that occurred about 4:40 p.m. on Main Street.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Two parked cars were destroyed by fire Saturday on the Lake Geneva lakefront when one caught fire and wind blew flames into the other.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 4:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street, along Library Park and the Riviera Beach lakefront.

According the Lake Geneva Fire Department, both vehicles were a total loss.

Fire Capt. Dennis Detkowski said there was nothing suspicious about the fire, although the cause remains under investigation.

The fire department said a passing ambulance crew spotted the first parked car on fire, and a crew member used fire extinguishers to try controlling the blaze, assisted by police. But the fire spread to another vehicle, whipped by strong winds on the lakefront.

The vehicles were described as a Subaru sport utility vehicle and a Range Rover Discovery Sport.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and used more than 5,000 gallons of water to extinguish both vehicles. Officials said the incident was complicated by gasoline spreading into the street, as well as the lake winds.

The fire department also said firefighters from the town of Delavan assisted with firefighting foam. Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours.

Also assisting were the Walworth County Hazmat Team, Walworth County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

