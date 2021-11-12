Fire departments release details on Knollwood Drive house fire

Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments have issued a joint press release regarding Tuesday's house fire on Knollwood Drive.

On Nov. 9 at 3:10 p.m., the town of Linn and Lake Geneva fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire at N2327 Knollwood Dr., according to the release. Automatic aid was dispatched from the Elkhorn and Lyons fire departments.

Arriving crews found a working fire that apparently started on the outside of the home and extended into the interior, the release says.

An aggressive fire attack knocked down the exterior fire quickly, with fire personnel then extinguishing flames that had extended to the attic area. Salvage and overhaul continued until crews were released.

Occupants evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department. No injuries were reported, according to the release. The structure sustained fire, water, and smoke damage. Cause and origin remain under investigation.

"We are thankful for our partnerships with neighboring departments," town of Linn Fire Chief Pete Jones said in the release.

"Our auto aid agreements allow us to more quickly and efficiently dispatch personnel and equipment to structure fires, thus enabling us to bring the incident under control quicker and reduce the loss of property," Jones said.

